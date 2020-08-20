James R. Snody, Jr.
Grand Rapids and Hulbert Lake
Jim Snody, age 73, died August 17, 2020, at his Grand Rapids home, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was surrounded by those he loved and who loved him. On December 25, 1946 he was born in Alpena, MI, the son of James R. and Phyllis (Mills) Snody, Sr. He was the best Christmas gift his parents ever received. His childhood was spent in Onaway, MI until moving to Alpena in 1957. Jim graduated from Alpena High School, lettering in football and tennis. He was focused on becoming part of the Michigan State Police and received his degree in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University in 1969. Jim was accepted into the Michigan State Police Academy, graduating in 1971. His first assignment was as a trooper at the Jackson Post. Jim rose through the ranks, spending most of his career at MSP Headquarters in East Lansing. He was also a graduate of the FBI Academy in 1976 and the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. He retired as a Lt. Col. from the Michigan State Police 1996. On June 23, 1973, Jim and Deborah A. Cook were married in Massillon, OH and she survives. Jim was a lifelong Methodist and a member of the Hulbert United Methodist Church where he served in several capacities. He was also a die hard Spartan fan. He became an excellent woodworker and the same focus and attention to detail, that served him so well in his professional career, were put to use in his woodworking. He created furniture, kitchen cabinets and even Shaker boxes. In retirement, Jim and Debbie moved to their cottage on Hulbert Lake where they pursued their hobbies and enjoyed being surrounded by nature with their cats and dog, Jack. They loved their time in the idyllic setting of the U.P. In addition to his wife Debbie, he is survived by 2 daughters, Courtney Snody of Grand Rapids, Carey (Ryan) Hoekstra of Caledonia, MI, 2 granddaughters, Addison and Halie Hoekstra of Caledonia, MI, his mother, Phyllis Snody Higgins of Petoskey, sister, Marsha (Neil) Bidwell, brother William (Rene) Snody and sister-in-law, Leslie Cook. He was preceded in death by his father. Jim's quiet demeanor and caring kindness will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Private family services were held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial tributes, in Jim's memory, are suggested to Kids Food Basket, kidsfoodbasket.org.