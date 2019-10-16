|
|
Jane Elizabeth "Janie" Schoonover, age 94, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, with her family by her side at Cedar Cove Assisted Living in Cedarville, Michigan.
Jane was born on September 8, 1925, in Flint, Michigan to the late Harry and Martha (Kooy) Jansen. She was a graduate of Flint Northern High School with the class of 1943. On May 8, 1948, Jane married Jerry Schoonover in Flint, Michigan. She was an active member of both Parkland Presbyterian Church in Flint and First United Presbyterian Church in Sault Ste. Marie. Over the years, Jane served in her churches as a Deacon, Elder, and Circle 3 member. She enjoyed needlework, sewing, and reading mystery novels.
Jane is survived by her daughter: Mary (Richard) Moran of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; a son: Matt (Connie) Schoonover of Rose City, MI; three grandchildren: Ryan (Susan) Averill of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Katlyn Moran of St John's, MI, and Kelsey Moran of Traverse City, MI; and two great-grandchildren: Gavin Averill, Jase Averill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two sisters: Eugenia and Phyllis.
According to Jane's wishes, no public services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 16, 2019