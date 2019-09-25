|
|
Janet Eleanor (Scorza) Gleason went to be with the Lord Jesus she loved on Friday, September 20, 2019 at her home in Lowell, Michigan at the age of 92. She departed this life quietly in her sleep and woke up in the presence of the Lord she so looked forward to seeing.
Janet was born in Chicago, Illinois on July 11, 1927 the sixth child of Anton and Emilia (Gardella) Scorza. She graduated from Marshall High School in Chicago at age 17 and married Rev. Clare W. Gleason in August of 1945 as he was completing duty in the U.S. Navy near the end of WWII. She skillfully served with her late pastor/husband as pianist, organist, vocal musician and teacher and then after his departure for many more years.
She was preceded in her departure from this life by husband, parents, four brothers (Philip, Robert, Arnold and Erving Scorza) and three sisters (Elaine, Lydia, Bernice Beiber), three sons (Matthew, Victor, John) and one daughter (Ruth Ann).
Janet is survived by one sister: Ruth Petersen of Orland Park, Il., six sons: Richard (Pat) of Colorado Springs, Co., Clare (Bill) Jr (Carole) of Lowell, MI., Paul (Cathy) of Grand Blanc, MI., Daniel (Laurel) of Phoenix, AZ., David of Paulden, AZ., Philip (Shannon) of Charlotte, NC; and four daughters: Patricia (Nick) Bitakis of Chicago, IL., Katheryn (Mike) McGee of Buena Park, CA., Carole Summers of Poplar Bluff, MO., and Lydia Stone of Livonia, MI, 52 grandchildren and many more great-grandchildren and wider extended family.
Janet is best known among family and friends as one who loved and skillfully blessed their lives with music and used it as a means of communicating Jesus and His love for them. Besides receiving a spiritual/musical legacy from her own family, she also gave a wonderful spiritual and musical legacy to her own family and others she impacted. She will be missed by those who knew her, but her legacy will live on and continue to impact many with the good news that God loves us and made a way to save us from sin through the Lord Jesus Christ.
Her funeral will be held in Kinross, Michigan on September 28, 2019 at Fundamental Baptist Church, 3255 West M-80 at 11:00 a.m. with viewing 1 hour before, with Pastor Tim Rader officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery, Pickford, Michigan.
Memorials/contributions may be made to Fundamental Baptist Church to further the good news of Jesus Christ whom she loved. Local arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 25, 2019