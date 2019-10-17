|
|
Janet Francis Barbeaux (nee Coloumbe), age 72, passed peacefully at home October
14, 2019 after a long illness. She was a good woman, a good mother, a good friend,
and a soul that will be greatly missed by many. Janet was born on March 15, 1947 to
Jean Paul and Francis Helen Coloumbe of Palm Springs, California, the last of three.
Janet spent her childhood at the beach with her surfer brother Kip and sister Evaann. In
1963 the good Catholic school girl and erstwhile little surfer met a marine out of Camp
Pendleton and her life with her life-long partner and eventual husband of 54 years
Sylvester "Butch" Barbeaux began. Butch and Janet were married on July 3, 1964,
Butch left the Marine Corps that fall, and Janet gave birth to their first son Paul in 1965.
The new family traveled back and forth between Michigan and California as Butch tried
different occupations to make ends meet. There were good times and bad, but through
it all they stuck together. No matter where they were Janet made the house they were in
a home. Their second son, Steven, was born in 1970 and because of Steven's weak
lungs they decided to move permanently back to Butch's home town in Fairport,
Michigan where the air was cleaner, breathing easier, and Butch had plenty of family
nearby. In Fairport, Janet quickly captured everyone's heart with her outgoing
personality and giving soul. Janet claimed the role of Aunt Janet to all the kids in the
village, even those not a direct relation. She could often be seen with a car packed with
10 or more kids (pre-seatbelt days) on outings to the beach in the summer or driving 45
miles to the movies in the winter. She was truly loved by all and made friends easily
wherever she went. Known to start conversations with complete strangers even the
most cantankerous of which could not help but to converse with her eventually. In 1984,
due to changes in fishery regulations the family was forced to move from Fairport, but
kept ties there. In 1985, after looking at many other places around the lakes Janet and
Butch chose to settle in DeTour Village. Here Janet quickly made it her home and made
many good and lasting friends. In 1993, Janet and Butch started traveling to Lake
Havasu City, Arizona with friends from DeTour to spend their winters in a warmer
climate. In time they built a community there as well, Janet's outgoing personality
brought the best out of the people she loved. She spent her later days traveling back
and forth from the three communities she called home, Fairport, DeTour Village, and
Lake Havasu. Her favorite pastimes were donating to the local casinos, with the
occasional withdrawal when the fates were kind and talking to people, anyone really. Most that knew her comment on her seemingly endless energy. The last few years she
worked tirelessly caring for her ailing husband Butch who passed in September 2018.
Janet was a member of the Fayette Congregational Church, the DeTour Village
Presbyterian Church, the Raber AMVETS auxiliary post 79, the DeTour Village Red
Hats, DeTour Village Homemakers, DeTour Village Senior Citizens, the DeTour Area
Bunko Club, and was a great supporter of DeTour Area Schools athletics. If you can,
please burn a candle in her memory and to light her travels to meet Butch on the other
side.
Janet is survived by her two sons Paul (Sharolyn) Barbeaux of DeTour Village and
Steven (Angelia) Barbeaux of Seattle Washington; four grandchildren, Jordan, Kaley, Kaleb, and Sophia; one great-granddaughter Harley; her sister, Evaann (Ray) Dear; and
brother, Kip (Lori) Coloumbe. She is also survived by her many nephews and nieces
and brothers- and sisters-in-law who love her dearly. There are many who will miss her, many that call her auntie and mom that don't share blood, but who she cared for as if
they were.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at R.
Galer Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at
2:00 P.M. at Fayette Congressional Church, in Delta County, Michigan.
Burial will follow at Sac bay Cemetery, in Fairbanks Township, Michigan.
The family would like to thank EUP home health and hospice for all of their help during
this difficult time and in particular Cindy Rieke who became a friend.
In lieu of gifts to the family please consider making donations in Janet's memory to
Hospice of the EUP, 308 W 12th Ave, Sault Ste. Marie MI 49783.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 17, 2019