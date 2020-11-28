1/1
Janet Rae (O'Brien) Di Foggi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Tomorrow is going to be beautiful," Janet Rae (O'Brien) Di Foggi whispered to her granddaughter Verra the day before she peacefully passed from her earthly life. Grace, class, and beauty would adorn her as she left those who faithfully walked her home. To those who loved her, thoughts of her radiant smile, warm twinkling eyes, and welcome hugs will be held dear. Her heart was always open, and her unrestrained laughter filled any room with joy. Janet embraced each new day and faced life's challenges with the ease of a lake breeze. Sunshine on her shoulders, toes in the sand, she relished beach days with loved ones, especially her girls and grandchildren, her crowning glory and greatest legacy. Janet Rae O'Brien, born June 6, 1953, attended Sault schools, attained an associate's degree from LSSC. She worked as Site Supervisor for Early Headstart at Community Action from 2000 - 2017 and was highly revered by her coworkers. Janet Rae (O'Brien) Di Foggi is survived by daughters Cara (Di Foggi) Tazelaar (Jay), Anna Di Foggi, and Cali Di Foggi; grandchildren Verra Hazen and Leonard Luyckx; mother Helen (Kellan) O'Brien; brothers Dr. Robert (Brenda) O'Brien and Barry O'Brien; numerous loving nieces and nephews, cousins, special cousin Patti Kellan, and aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her father Robert O'Brien and brother David O'Brien. She leaves behind the love of her life, Robert Burtt, whose love and tenderness brought her boundless joy. She will be deeply missed by the many who were blessed to call her friend. A memorial service to honor our beautiful Janet will be held in June, at a beach, in the sun. Flip flops required. May you always walk in sunshine, dear Janet. May God hold you in His arms until we meet again. Per Janet's wishes she has been cremated. Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
113 Maple Street
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
906-632-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ClarkBaileyNewhouse Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
November 26, 2020
Janet was a Hiawatha Skating Club buddy, east end neighbor, and childhood friend. I spent a lot of time at the O’Brien household. It was always a treat when her dad would come home from work because he would open the back of his truck and let us grab some potato chips! A good time was always had with Janet around. My heart goes out to her family, and I am so sorry to hear of her passing.
Michelle (Papineau) Whitaker
Neighbor
November 26, 2020
I met Janet through mutual friends and although I didn't spend a lot of time with her, the times we shared were fun with lots of laughs. Janet always had a huge smile on her pretty face and made everyone around her feel her warmth. She will be missed by many I'm sure - especially those who worked with her for so many years and her beautiful daughters and grandchildren. RIP my friend.
Patti Osterhout
Friend
November 26, 2020
Whenever I see your smiling face I have to smile myself. I'll be remembering you today and always. You were one of the most beautiful people I ever met. I will miss seeing you around town. You always had the greatest hugs with a smile. But today all I can do is hurt along with all with our friends that will miss you. Rest in peace Janet.
Tim Hatfield
Classmate
November 26, 2020
My heart is broken!! What a wonderful,sweet friend and old neighbor. Always full of joy to visit!! My love to The O'Brien, Di Foggi Family.
Kathy Kinney
Friend
November 25, 2020
I’ve known this beautiful lady since high school. We grew up together threw music that we loved and bands that her and I shared with that music. I was always greeted with a smile, a hug and a kiss. What a fantastic personality that I was honored to call a friend. ❤
Dennis (Otis) Brooks
Friend
November 25, 2020
Always a big smile, a hug and a smooch...I’m going to miss that. Farewell, old friend. Love, Murph
Ken Murphy
Friend
November 25, 2020
I will cherish our high school memories ❤ May u Rest In Peace sweet Janet
Norla Rutledge
November 25, 2020
Janet was always so happy and full of laughter. My Thoughts and Prayers for her family♥
Brenda King
Coworker
November 25, 2020
The short time I knew Janet; I quickly learned how amazing she was. The joy she brought to my father was evident every time he talked about her. It was truly a blessing to be able to share in her life and meet this wonderful woman. Her legacy will live on through her family and friends.
Shelbi Burtt
Friend
November 25, 2020
Janet was truly loved by all that knew her. I am so blessed To have so many wonderful memories with her. One of Our favorite memories was our spur of the moment group of friends inner tubing in Indian River, so many laughs. Beach time and dancing to our favorite band “Touch of Class”. She was so very proud, and rightfully so, of her three beautiful daughters and grandchildren. May she Rest In Peace and her loved ones know so many care.
Laura Burnett
Friend
November 25, 2020
In loving memory of a special classmate. We will love you and miss you always.
Anne Papineau
Classmate
November 25, 2020
Janet was such an amazing lady. She was kind and generous and always had a smile on her face. She was my first boss of my Early Childhood career. She was so patient with 21 year old me as I learned what it was to work with infants and toddlers. She will be missed!
Tammie Tassier-Start
Coworker
November 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Not only was she my cousin but also my very first friend. She always new just the right thing to say to lift everyone up around her. We will love you and miss you always Janet.
Jocey & Byron
Brommenschenkel
Jocelyn and Byron Brommenschenkel
Family
November 25, 2020
Wishing you all the best during this difficult time.xoxo
Natasha Martens
Family
November 25, 2020
Always a bright light in my life. Always a good friend. Always good company. Laurie and I will miss her tremendously !!
Mike & Laurie Krell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved