Janet was truly loved by all that knew her. I am so blessed To have so many wonderful memories with her. One of Our favorite memories was our spur of the moment group of friends inner tubing in Indian River, so many laughs. Beach time and dancing to our favorite band “Touch of Class”. She was so very proud, and rightfully so, of her three beautiful daughters and grandchildren. May she Rest In Peace and her loved ones know so many care.

Laura Burnett

Friend