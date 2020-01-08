|
|
Janice Anne Armstrong, age 43, of Sault Ste. Marie and Pontiac, Michigan passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 in Pontiac, Michigan.
Janice was born on July 12, 1976, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan the daughter of Larry and Lynn (Lundquist) Farnquist. She graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1994 and later attended LSSU. Janice worked as a certified nurse's assistant starting in-home healthcare for Chippewa County. Later, she worked for Hearthside Assisted Living and Long Term Care at War Memorial Hospital. More recently, Janice attended Grace Centers of Hope and worked at the homeless shelter there.
Janice had a genuine love for animals of all types. She was always caring for birds, cats, dogs, ferrets, horses, etc. She was an avid reader who enjoyed crafting, interior design, and DIY projects. She loved the beach and collecting rocks as well as driftwood.
Janice is survived by a daughter: Ashlynn Armstrong of Kalamazoo, MI; two sons: Aiden and Alec Armstrong both of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; her mother: Lynn F. Farnquist of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; a brother: Alan (Jessica) Farnquist of Kalamazoo, MI; a sister: Susan (Michael) Maher of California; three nephews: Anderson and Calson Farnquist, and Shea Maher; and a niece: Sadie Maher. Janice is survived, also, by her Grandma Glo and several aunts, uncles, and cousins who she loved dearly. She will also be missed greatly by those she knew while at Grace Centers of Hope.
Janice was preceded in death by her father: Larry T. Farnquist.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Friends may gather at the funeral home starting at 12:00 noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to War Memorial Hospital Long Term Care or Families Against Narcotics of Chippewa County. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 8, 2020