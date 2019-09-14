|
Jean Susan Captain, age 82, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away early Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019, at War Memorial Hospital.
Jean was born on July 25, 1937, in Dafter, Michigan to the late William and Catherine (Spencer) Haynes. Jean married Henry Captain on September 15, 1956, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Jean enjoyed watching Detroit Tiger baseball, working crossword puzzles, and reading. She loved her cat (whose name was Kitty) and writing letters. Every week she and her niece would mail letters back and forth to each other even though they lived less than three miles apart.
Jean is survived by her children: Debra (James) Captain-McCall of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Rose (Andy) Devlin Indian River, Ontario, Thomas (Diane Nolan) Captain of Rudyard, MI, Lois Captain of Kincheloe, MI, Edward (Sandy Smith) Captain of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Mary (Albert) Heffernan of Douro, Ontario, and Frank (Sierra Sayles) Captain of Moran, MI; 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Jean is also survived by a special niece: Katie Neubecker; and a special nephew: Thomas Captain.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Henry Captain; brothers: Miles Haynes, Clayton Haynes, Guy Haynes, Ross Haynes, Earl Hynes, and Clyde Haynes; and sisters: Wilda Mathieu, Violet Greathouse, Marie Neubecker, Betty Ponath, and Lee Eastman.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Lockhart officiating. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 14, 2019