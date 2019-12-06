Home

Jennie Margaret (Ujinski) Badelt


1929 - 2019
Jennie Margaret (Ujinski) Badelt Obituary
Jennie Margaret Badelt (nee Ujinski) died on November 7, 2019, in Golden Valley MN. Jennie was born
in the Soo on March 13, 1929, to Martha (nee Kozar) and John Ujinski. Upon graduating from McKinley
High at age 17, she began working for Michigan Bell, where she worked for 37 years until her
retirement. During her years as a Michigan Bell employee she worked all over the state of Michigan as
she rose through the ranks to become a trainer for new employees. After retirement she moved back to
the Soo where she realized her dream of living on the river. She loved her Laker hockey team, bowling,
gardening, playing golf and bingo and watching the freighters steam past her house. Jennie was
predeceased by her husbands, Stanley Badelt and Harry Gilson, her parents, her brother John and her
sister Helen. She is survived by her nieces Sandra and Kathryn Sedo, her nephews Edward Sedo and
John Ujinski Jr, and her stepchildren Janet Flynn, Jeffrey Badelt and Julie Lobdell. Memorials can be sent
to the Badelt and Ujinski Scholarship Fund at Lake Superior State University.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 6, 2019
