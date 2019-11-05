|
|
Jerry Louis Garlinghouse, age 83, of Dafter, Michigan went home peacefully to be with his Lord Jesus on Saturday, November 2nd, surrounded by family.
Jerry was born on May 8, 1936 in Sault Ste. Marie to Mark and Elizabeth Garlinghouse. He married Ruby Long on June 20, 1959 and they recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. Jerry is survived by his wife, Ruby, and five children: Donna (Brian) Bush, Connie Richard, Karen (Hank) Kott, Jeffrey (Dawn) Garlinghouse, and Joseph (Kristen) Garlinghouse. Twenty-eight grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren call him "Papa" and he shared with them his love for God. He loved reading the Bible and always said he didn't have a favorite verse because he loved them all.
Jerry served as a SGT E-5 in the Army National Guard, 1437th Engineering, from 1958-1964. He trained as a combat engineer in Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He retired from Cloverland Electric in 1997. Jerry had lots of hobbies. He loved making musical instruments including banjos, mandolins, violins, guitars, and whistles and taught himself to play them all. He could almost always be found working on something in his garage or workshop while listening to bluegrass music.
A memorial service will be held at C. S. Mulder Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 5th with visitation from 1:00-3:00 and service beginning at 3:00 . Burial will be at Donaldson Cemetery.
Condolences may be left online at csmulder.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EUP Home Health & Hospice, 508 Ashmun St., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 5, 2019