Jessica Rose Daley, age 33, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away unexpectedly Monday afternoon, September 23, 2019, at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey, Michigan.
Jessica was born February 2, 1986 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was a graduate of Sault Area High School class of 2004, and a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. Jess loved traveling, camping, being a barber, and going for walks on the beach. She was an extremely social person and loved doing things with her family, especially with her son Silas and the son that she loved as her own, Abel.
Jessica had a beautiful gypsy soul, and a contagious laugh. Her beautiful signature eyebrows magnified the sparkle in her big, beautiful, brown eyes. Jess was a very caring and compassionate woman; always giving more than she ever received in return.
Her last and final gift was to alleviate suffering by giving the Gift of Life. She will live on in others. When you are sad & lonely missing her, just remember a part of her could be right next to you. She is there, walking on the street, sitting on the bus, standing next to you in the grocery store, we may not see 'her', but know that her gifts are living on in others. Through your tears, please smile, as she always tried to do, even as she, herself, was suffering.
"I told you I'd see you tomorrow, BUT tomorrow never came"
Jessica is survived by her parents Kellie and Tommy Mitchell of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; adopted father: John P. Daley of Burlington, KY; fiancé: Nicholas Tell of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; son: Silas Robert Tell of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; step son: Abel Tell of Sault Ste Marie, MI; brother: Steven (Cindy) Mitchell of St. Paul, MN; sisters: Becky (John) Randazzo of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Jill (Mike) Hiett of Mesa, AZ, Samantha Daley of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Jade Daley and Bryanna Daley both of Gaylord, MI; grandmothers: Mary Linda Williams, Elsie Mitchell, and Illa Neal all of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; special uncle: George (Karen Beattie) Neal of Sault Ste. Marie, MI and nephew: Matthew M. Randazzo of Grand Rapids, MI. She is also survived by her fur-babies: Mia and Joey who will miss her completely.
Jessica was predeceased by her father: Jon F. Lewis and Grandparents: Patrick and Beverly Daley.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home, 4951 S. M-129, Sault Ste. Marie, MI beginning at 1:00 PM. We will honor Jessica at 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers: memorials may be left to help care for baby Silas. Please make checks payable to Kellie Mitchell. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 28, 2019