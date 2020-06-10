Longtime Newberry resident, Joan Lee Karlson, Miskwaa Dibbigiizis Kwe (Red Moon Woman), 88, died Thursday morning June 4, 2020 at her residence in the presence of her loving family and the care of North Woods Hospice.
Born March 20, 1932 in Boyne City, daughter of the late Leslie and Pauline (Kelts) Eddy, Joan was a 1950 graduate of Newberry High School. On July 19, 1950, Joan enlisted in the United States Army served until her honorable discharge on November 15, 1951 attaining the rank of Corporal. On November 16, 1962, she married William J. Karlson in Newberry.
Joan held several employments including as an attendant nurse at the former Newberry Regional Mental Health Center, sales clerk at Ben Franklin, an aide for Community Action and a program aide for Green Thumb through UPCAP until her retirement.
Joan was a member of the Newberry United Methodist Church, member and elder of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, former member of the V.F.W. Post #4418 in Newberry, former member of the F.O.E. #3701 and an active member of the American Legion Post #74 Ladies Auxiliary.
Joan enjoyed crafting, travelling, bingo and spending time with her immediate and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her husband William on April 7, 1987, siblings Barbara (Ray) Simmons, Sally (Clarence) Burke and Kimball (Judith) Eddy; brothers-in-law Dennis Stucke and Tommy Smith; sister-in-law Helen Ojala.
Survivors include her children Raymond (Vickie) Severance of Hessel, Lora (Pat) McMahon of Kincheloe, Diane (Martin) Lehto of Newberry, Steven (Cindy) Severance of Kincheloe and Bill Karlson of Newberry; grandchildren Scott Severance, Robin Lopez, Valerie Edwards, Taylor Severance, Shawn McMahon, Michael McMahon, Stacy Zolfaghari, Jennifer Bleich, Robert Lehto, Steve Severance, Jennifer Woodruff, Lori Jo Severance, Melanie Middleton and Samantha Severance; 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; siblings D. Marie Smith of Newberry, Robert (Louise) Eddy of Newberry and Judith Stucke of Lomira, Wisconsin; several nieces and nephews.
A spiritual tribal gathering conducted by the members of Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians will be held Saturday June 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Joan's residence. Graveside military services conducted by the American Legion Post #74 and the United States Army Honor Guard will be held Saturday June 13, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Forest Home Cemetery in Newberry.
Memorials may be directed to U.P. Honor Flight, 7508 J Road, Gladstone, Michigan 49837 or at http://www.upperpeninsulahonorflight.org in her memory.
Condolences may be expressed at http://www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in The Sault News on Jun. 10, 2020.