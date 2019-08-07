|
|
Joan Margaret Mattson, age 86, passed away August 2, 2019, quietly at home surrounded by family. Joan was born August 1, 1933, in Dafter, MI to Stewart & Muriel (Woodgate) Edward.
After graduating from Soo High in Sault Sainte Marie, MI in 1951, Joan continued her education in Detroit where she attended Henry Ford School of Nursing and Hygiene, becoming a Registered Nurse. Joan returned to the U.P. where she worked at War Memorial Hospital in the Sault.
In 1955, on a blind date, she met Howard R. Mattson and they would marry on June 29, 1957. They bought a house in Kinross, MI and in 1959 a daughter, Karen Sue, was born. In 1962 they moved to Lansing, MI where a son, Brian Edward, was born in 1963, and they finally landed in Grand Haven, MI in 1966 where a son, Michael Howard, was born in 1967.
Once moving to Grand Haven, Joan worked at North Ottawa Community Hospital in various nursing capacities until retiring from Out Patient Surgery in 1993. Joan was a member of the United Methodist Church of the Dunes and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 28 in Grand Haven. Joan enjoyed following all of her kids' and grandchildren's activities, rarely missing any events no matter how far.
Joan & Howard enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed the Northwest, Hawaii and 2-3 weeks in the spring at the Voyager Beach Club in Treasure Island, Florida. They had friends there from around the Midwest, Canada & Germany. Joan was a great baker and loved making cookies and treats for her family, especially around the holidays when she would bake a dozen types of cookies, fudge, rock candy and, of course, her famous nuts & bolts mix. She was the maker of the best strawberry and peach jams and the U.P. delicacy known as the pasty.
Joan will be joyfully remembered by her daughter, Karen Aspenson (Grand Haven) & grandson Michael Aspenson (Boise, Idaho); son, Brian & Shelly Mattson (Grand Haven) and grandchildren Chad, Ryan & Emily; and son, Michael & Becky Mattson (Grand Haven) and grandson Dean. She is also survived by one brother, Claire Edward of Watertown, WI; brother in law & sister in law, Bob & Elaine Slater of Pickford who were very helpful in the last few weeks; and several nieces & nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Stewart & Muriel Edward, and husband, Howard Mattson. A very heartfelt thank you to many caregivers: Michelle, Julie, Joan, Ann, Betty and Mimi who brightened her days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community and Four Pointes.
The funeral for Joan will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at the United Methodist Church of the Dunes with Rev. Louis Grettenberger officiating. Friends may meet the family from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, at Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, The VanZantwick Chapel, 620 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Aug. 7, 2019