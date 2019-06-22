|
Joanne Virginia Sweeley, 83, of Sault Sainte Marie, MI, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Freighter View Assisted Living Home in Sault Ste. Marie of complications related to Lewy Body Dementia (LBD).
Joanne was born in Alliance, Ohio on December 16, 1935, the daughter of William C. and Virginia (Brown) Gross. She was a graduate of Alliance Ohio High School and Ohio Wesleyan University with a B.A. in Elementary Education. Joanne taught elementary school in Alliance, Youngstown and Lansing.
Joanne had many musical interests. For many years, along with husband Gary, she attended Detroit Symphony concerts and in more recent years, the performances presented by the Sault Symphony. She was a skilled pianist and later learned to play organ for church services. Joanne accompanied her children, oboist Cathy and French horn player Dan for their recitals, competitions and auditions. In addition, she worked in the public schools as an accompanist for middle school choir.
Joanne was for many years a faithful member of Central United Methodist Church in Lansing and later the Central United Methodist Church of Sault Ste. Marie. She sang as a member of the Central United Methodist Chancel Choir and was chair of the Worship Committee.
She was a passionate reader, knitter and bird watcher and enjoyed the many summers at their cabin on Muskallonge Lake.
Joanne married Gary Kemble Sweeley on December 27, 1956. They began their 62 years of marriage with a honeymoon to New York City, watching the 'Ball Drop' on New Year's Eve, moved many times until finally settling in Lansing to raise their two children. In their retirement years, they travelled extensively, enjoying trips to Europe and around the United States.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter Cathy (John) Wilkinson; son Dan; two grandsons Matthew and Mark LaRoue; and brother David (Judy) Gross.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents and sister Judy.
A memorial service will be held at Central United Methodist Church on Monday, June 24 at 4 p.m. with Pastor Vickie Hadaway officiating. Cremation followed by internment at the Whitefish Township Cemetery will occur later this week. In place of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Chancel Choir at Central United Methodist Church at 111 East Spruce Street, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 22, 2019