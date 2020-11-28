Joe Frank Carter of Navarre, Florida, formerly of Barbeau, Michigan, went to be with the Lord and his son Stephen Joseph on 11/10/2020 at the age of 87 after fighting cancer for over a year. Joe is survived by his adoring wife of 55 years Nancy (Doll) Carter, son David and daughter-in-law Pam, daughter Amy, daughter Sara and son-n-law Andre, and grandchildren Jared, Kaleb, Corinne, Curtis and Peyton. He was predeceased by his father Luther William Carter, mother Irene Williams, and brother Luther William Jr.



Joe was born in St. Pauls, North Carolina and lived in Bennetsville, South Carolina until he was 13 where he raised hogs and spent time with his father's trestle building crew for the Atlantic Coastline Railroad. He moved to Graceville, Florida in 1946 following his father's death. At Graceville High School he lettered in both football and baseball. He transferred to the Gulf Coast Military Academy his senior year after being expelled for holding his principal out of a second story window. He graduated in the final class at the academy which closed when the majority of the faculty were called up for the Korean War.



Joe enlisted in the US Air Force after graduation in July 1951 and served in the War on the Korean Peninsula, earning the UN Service Medal and Korean Service Medal. He did stints in the Air Police, Aircraft Maintenance, Missile Maintenance, and Electronic Warfare at multiple bases in the United States and overseas before retiring in 1971. From there Joe worked as the lead service technician at Sears in Pensacola until his retirement in 1989. He completed his degree in industrial arts from the University of West Florida while working full time. This led him to his third career as a teacher.



So in 1989, he moved his family to Barbeau, his wife's hometown, and put his new found skills to work. He became a favorite substitute teacher for schools in Rudyard, Pickford and at Sault Area High School as well as at St Mary's Catholic School in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan.



While Joe lived in the this area, he was a vital member of a "Good Ole Boys" Coffee Club that met daily at Putnam's Resort, where stories of the day were shared and enjoyed. He and his family were members of Holy Family Church in Barbeau. He was a Trustee for Bruce Township.



Joe loved his family, fishing, camping, dove hunting, fishing, auto racing and (did I say?) fishing. No matter the season, he could be found fishing on the St Mary's River or Munuscong Bay. He was a wonderful cook, a gardener and a voracious reader. He and Nancy enjoyed get away weekends for fun at casinos. He frequently entertained everyone in his presence with lively stories of his adventures. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him well.



Funeral services were held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 2:00pm in Fisher-Pou Chapel, Bayview Memorial Park, Pensacola. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Emerald Coast Hospice, 340 Beal NW, Suite C, Ft. Walton Beach, FL 32548.

