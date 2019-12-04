|
John C. Frost, 75, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, died suddenly November 4, 2019, at his
home. He was born June 4, 1944, in Reno, Nevada, to Leonard and Marie Frost.
John grew up in San Bruno, California. After graduating from high school in San Bruno, he
enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served one tour in Vietnam. After his service,
he returned to San Bruno, went into business with his father and married Rosemarie Antonello
in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada. They had two sons and in 1972, moved their family to
Walnut Creek, California. John then went to work for Pacific Gas and Electric Company
(PG&E) as an electric transmission substation operator. He officially retired after 23 years but
remained active as a part-time contractor for PG&E prior to a full-time commitment as a
volunteer. In 2006, John and Rosemarie moved to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and, after a brief
stop in Florida, settled in the "Soo" for good two years ago. John loved volunteering at War
Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and drove their Road to Recovery Cancer
Van.
John enjoyed anything having to do with water sports, riding his motorcycle, beer tasting,
watching movies and sports, and spending time with family and friends.
John leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Rosemarie Frost, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; son
Gregory and his two daughters Maya and Talia of Lafayette, Colorado; son Mathew of Apollo
Beach, Florida, and his wife, Margaret; nephews Terry Frost of Vallejo, California and Danny
Frost of Martinez, California, and their families; and multiple members of his extended
Canadian family.
John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Leonard II of San Francisco,
California, and Leonard III of Vallejo, California.
A celebration of life Mass will take place at 11:00am on Monday, December 16, at St. Joseph
Catholic Church in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan with Father Michael Chenier as Celebrant.
Cremation has taken place and Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home and Cremation Center
assisted the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Hospice of the Eastern
Upper Peninsula or Road to Recovery Cancer Van, care of War Memorial Hospital. Online
condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 4, 2019