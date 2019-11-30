|
|
John "Jack" Campbell Hunt was born Dec 19, 1921 in Sault Ste Marie, MI and died Nov 23, 2019 at the age of 97. He was predeceased by his parents Elmer and Ruby Hunt, his siblings Virginia Arthur, Betty Haugh, and Marshall Hunt, his wives Evelyn Hunt and Fran Johnson, and his great-granddaughter Adelaide Cervantes.
He is survived by his children Kathleen (Douglas) Martin and John Marshall Hunt, his step-daughter Wendy (John) Evans, his grandchildren Kelly (Miguel) Cervantes, Cameron Martin, John Clarke (Sarah) Hunt, and Halley Hunt, and his great grandson Jackson Cervantes.
John graduated from Sault Ste. Marie High School in 1939 and earned a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan in 1943.
John moved to New Jersey and worked for Esso, where he met his first wife of 57 years Evelyn May Lambert in 1946. They were married in Cranford NJ on August 30th 1947.
John and Evelyn moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan where John completed his Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering in 1948. Following his graduation, John and Evelyn moved to Seattle, WA, where he began his PhD in Chemical Engineering.
In 1950 John and Evelyn moved back to NJ, where he began his 32-year career as an engineer for Exxon. During his career, the family lived in Sutton Courtney, England, Baton Rouge, LA, and Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
After retirement in 1982, John and Evelyn moved to "The Landings" in Savannah GA, where they lived until 2001. They traveled extensively during their retirement, going to China, Australia, Russia, Turkey, Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Alaska, Canada, and throughout Europe.
In 2001 John and Evelyn became the first residents to move to Lanier Village Estates, where John taught computer skills, became the new resident photographer, played bridge, took adult education classes, and became an avid hiker of the north Georgia Mountains with his children, grandchildren and Brenau University Hiking Club. Evelyn worked on the culinary committee at Lanier Village, and enjoyed bridge and other activities.
In August 2004, Evelyn sadly passed away while on vacation in Canada. Evelyn was mourned by family, friends, and fellow Lanier Village Residents.
On Feb 18th 2006 John married Lanier Village resident Fran Johnson. The new couple enjoyed spending time with their families and vacationing at the Hunt Cottage in Sault Ste. Marie MI. Fran passed away Sept 24, 2018.
A memorial service celebrating John's life will be held at the Lanier Village Estates auditorium on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM. The Rev. Shon Peppers will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
