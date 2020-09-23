John "Jack" Hamilton DeWeese, age 92, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Friday afternoon, September 18, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.
Jack was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on August 1, 1928, In Sault Ste. Marie Mi. He graduated from Brimley High School with the class of 1946. From 1950-1952, he served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. On May 22, 1954, he married Carol T. Kenz at the St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Jack is survived by his wife: Carol DeWeese; two sons: Michael (Diane) DeWeese of Jefferson, WA and Todd (Carrie) DeWeese of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; four grandchildren: Paul, John, Tyler, and Amanda; and two great-grandchildren: Lyndon and Claire.
According to Jack's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held next summer.
In lieu of Flowers, the family requests any donations to be given to Hospice of the E.U.P or a charity of your choice
. The family would like to thank the staff of Mckinley Manor, Hearthside and War Memorial Hospital for thier care and compassion taking care of Jack.
Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com