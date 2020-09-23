1/
John Hamilton "Jack" DeWeese
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Hamilton DeWeese, age 92, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Friday afternoon, September 18, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.

Jack was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on August 1, 1928, In Sault Ste. Marie Mi. He graduated from Brimley High School with the class of 1946. From 1950-1952, he served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. On May 22, 1954, he married Carol T. Kenz at the St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Jack is survived by his wife: Carol DeWeese; two sons: Michael (Diane) DeWeese of Jefferson, WA and Todd (Carrie) DeWeese of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; four grandchildren: Paul, John, Tyler, and Amanda; and two great-grandchildren: Lyndon and Claire.

According to Jack's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held next summer.

In lieu of Flowers, the family requests any donations to be given to Hospice of the E.U.P or a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the staff of Mckinley Manor, Hearthside and War Memorial Hospital for thier care and compassion taking care of Jack.

Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved