Dr. John J. Scherer, 75, of Cedarville Michigan was eternally healed and received his angel wings on Saturday, May 30, 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a fighter to the very end and each day he amazed his family and friends with his enduring strength. John Joseph Scherer was born in Bellevue, OH on May 29, 1945. He went to Elementary school at St. Pauls Catholic School in Norwalk, OH. John graduated from Norwalk High in 1963. After high school, he attended John Carroll of Cleveland, OH, playing football for 2 years before transferring to The Ohio State University where he earned his Doctorate of Dental Surgery in 1974. John was commissioned as a Captain in the Air Force and practiced dentistry at Kincheloe Air Force base in the Upper Peninsula of MI. He fell in love with the beautiful scenery of the Upper Peninsula and opened his private dental practice in Cedarville, MI, which he then called home for the next for 40 years.



No matter what challenges he faced, he always smiled and told his funny jokes…he had a great sense of humor. He always wanted others to keep smiling and enjoy life. He impressed upon his children the importance of setting a higher standard for success and achievement in education and our careers…that made us strong. He always told us that if you believe in your abilities then there is nothing to be afraid of in achieving them. He never lost faith, and his family is eternally grateful for how God guided and comforted him throughout this fight. He will be truly missed, especially for the advice he would give when we needed it the most. He always had the right thing to say to comfort us so we could move on. We love you Dad.



John leaves a legacy of loving life in every way possible. John had an immense love for God, family, life, enjoying The Ohio State football season every year, boating around the Les Cheneaux Islands in Michigan, and he enjoyed the occasional cigar. John went out of his way to make sure everyone surrounding him was taken care of. He never backed down. He truly loved his career in dentistry, taking care of people and making them feel confident in their own smile.



John is preceded in death by his mother, Isabel P. (Missler) Scherer. John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Scherer; his four children Kara (Scherer) Lembo and husband Joe, Lindsay (Scherer) Montgomery and husband Darren, John Ross Scherer and wife Karolina, Ashleigh (Scherer) Nussman and husband Chad; his grandchildren Joey, Isabel, Christopher, Coralyn, Kayleigh, and a new baby girl due to arrive late June 2020. He is also survived by loving cousins, sisters-in-law, and many friends.



The family sends our special thanks and appreciation to those that sent thoughts and prayers to him during this difficult time. We are forever grateful.

