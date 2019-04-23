|
John J. Zalewski Jr., 67, of Cheboygan, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at home.
John was born March 15, 1952 in Ft. Sill Oklahoma, the son of John J. Zalewski and Evelyn M. (Slivinski) Zalewski. He grew up in Southfield, and was a graduate of Wylie Groves High School in Birmingham, Michigan, and later studied fisheries management at Alpena Community College. John then served in the U. S. Army from 1972-1977, being stationed in Germany. He sailed the Great Lakes with Interlake Steamship, retiring in 2014 after 33 years of service, his last boat being the James R. Barker.
John was a loving father and brother and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved cooking and baking things for family and friends, hunting, fishing, and had a great love of the outdoors.
Surviving are two daughters, Crystal Zalewski, and Jodi (Jeremy) Vredenburg, both of DeTour, his siblings, Paul (Karen) Zalewski, Sr., and Anthony (Antoinette) Zalewski, both of Cheboygan, David (Jolynn) Zalewski of Ocquoec, Joann (Victor) Hulita, and Theresa (David) Ferrel, both of Wisconsin, two grandchildren, Savannah and Daniel Vredenburg, several nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and his special cats, Kitty and Ruby
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon, at the Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan.
Memorials contributions may be made to the Mackinac County Animal Shelter, or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
