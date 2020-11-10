1/1
John Joseph Primus
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Joseph Primus, age 86, of Pickford, Michigan passed away Monday evening, November 2, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.

John was born on November 18, 1933, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to the late Joseph and Ellen (Barlow) Primus. John was a carpenter for most of his life, spending a lot of his time building on Neebish Island. He also worked on the bar at the Ojibway, the Tower of History, and the Soo Locks (Poe Lock). John enjoyed farming and building/fixing things. He was a member of the Carpenter's Union.

John is survived by six daughters: Lora Schrock of Mancelona, MI, Louanne Etzler of Motley, MN, Lyla (Greg) Wondke of Indian Springs, NV, Kim Keyser of DePere, WI, Kay Moeggenborg of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Kandy (Jon) Hoyle of Forest City, NC; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two sisters: Allie Hahn and Loney Roden both of Minnesota.

John was preceded in death by his first wife: Lucille Primus; his second wife: Margarete Primus; his third wife: Judy Primus; and 13 siblings.

According to John's wishes, no public services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved