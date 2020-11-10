John Joseph Primus, age 86, of Pickford, Michigan passed away Monday evening, November 2, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.
John was born on November 18, 1933, in St. Cloud, Minnesota to the late Joseph and Ellen (Barlow) Primus. John was a carpenter for most of his life, spending a lot of his time building on Neebish Island. He also worked on the bar at the Ojibway, the Tower of History, and the Soo Locks (Poe Lock). John enjoyed farming and building/fixing things. He was a member of the Carpenter's Union.
John is survived by six daughters: Lora Schrock of Mancelona, MI, Louanne Etzler of Motley, MN, Lyla (Greg) Wondke of Indian Springs, NV, Kim Keyser of DePere, WI, Kay Moeggenborg of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Kandy (Jon) Hoyle of Forest City, NC; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two sisters: Allie Hahn and Loney Roden both of Minnesota.
John was preceded in death by his first wife: Lucille Primus; his second wife: Margarete Primus; his third wife: Judy Primus; and 13 siblings.
According to John's wishes, no public services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
