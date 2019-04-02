|
John K. Wilson (1932 - 2019) passed away, March 27, 2019, at War Memorial Hospital after a short illness and a long productive life. Although he was born Keevan Maynard Wilson on February 7, 1932, he legally changed his name to John Keevan Wilson at the age of 18, and he is fondly remembered today by family and friends as Jack, Keevan, JK, Chief, Dad, and Grandpa.
Jack began his life on the Wilson farm on 7 Mile in Sault Ste. Marie, MI, but his story really begins with a message passed on through his sister, that there was an immediate need for a coal passer on the Calkins, a Greats Lakes Freighter. Jack was riding a tractor in the field that day, he packed his bag at 17 and never looked back. He continued to sail the Great Lakes for over 40 years and retired from US Steel as a chief engineer.
After his retirement, he didn't sit still for long. He went on to live one of his life-long dreams of traveling the world. He became an engineering consultant for repairing and maintaining ocean ships which brought him to many ports around the world. Although he loved all the overseas traveling, he eventually came home and took a position as a night guard at the Soo Locks, until his final retirement when he was well into his 80s.
Jack was strong willed and had a voice that could be heard loud and clear. He was a man who drank coffee, smoked cigarettes, and worked from sunup to sundown. He rarely slowed down, was known to cut his grass almost daily and for tinkering in his perfectly organized garage. His grandson recalls that, "Grandpa never threw anything away because he could always figure out how to fix whatever was broken."
Jack was proud of his family and was especially in awe of his grandsons, Eli and Ari who lived a stone throw away and enjoyed visits with Grandpa throughout their childhood. Jack is survived by his wife of 52 years, Ruth (Doran) Wilson, his daughter, Cheryl (Fred) Stevens and their two boys, Eli and Ari Stevens, all of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and his son, Greg (Ramona) Wilson of Green Bay, WI. He is also survived by his three daughters, Kathy, Jacki, and Janie of CA, along with their children. Other survivors include his sister-in-law Sharon (Walt) Johnson, his brother-in-law Glenn (Kathy) Doran, and many nieces and nephews.
Jack was the last living child of Robert and Eunice Wilson, deceased, and was preceded in death by his siblings, Verna Burton, Bob Wilson, Elma Baker, Lois Glander, and Sandra Wilson. He lived a long healthy life and even in his last few weeks maintained his fierce love for cribbage which he played nightly with his niece, Terri Badenski.
Jack will be deeply missed by those that knew him and loved him. Our family would like to send a special thanks to the 2nd floor nursing and care staff at War Memorial Hospital for helping us all through Jack's last days. We greatly appreciate you.
Upon Jack's request, there will be no services and the immediate family will have a placement of his ashes in Oaklawn Cemetery later this summer. Arrangements are in the care of Hovie Funeral Home.
