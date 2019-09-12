|
|
John (Jack) Lawson, age 77, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away on September 7, 2019 at Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
Jack was born April 30, 1942 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Harold and Annie (Greer) Lawson. Jack was employed by GM Metal Fab. in Flint, Michigan for 36 years as a Journeyman Carpenter. Jack was honorably discharged from the US Navy. He loved spending time in the outdoors; hunting, fishing, riding his side by side and snowmobile. He was proud of his '34 Ford Street Rod that he built from the ground up. Jack was an excellent carpenter and would be a perfectionist at everything he did. Jack also enjoyed his three ankle biters; Sable, Casper, and Blanco.
Jack is survived by his wife: Sandra (Leach) who he married on August 14, 1965 at Faith Lutheran Church: children Cheryl Twomley of Linden, Michigan and Michael (Jill) Lawson of Dafter, Michigan: siblings Sharon (Don) Forrest and Ronald (Bonita) Lawson: grandchildren; Kelsey, Rob, Anna and Aiden and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold R. and Annie Lawson: brother Vernon Lawson and sister Betty Aldrich.
A visitation will be held from 11-12pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church. Memorial services will follow with Reverend Paul Raappana officiating. Burial will be at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be left to Faith Lutheran Church or Hospice of the EUP. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Sept. 12, 2019