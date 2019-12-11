|
John M. Vournakis passed away unexpectedly at the age of 89 in his home on December 2,
2019. John was born March 7, 1930 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Michael and Helen
Vournakis. After completing high school, John worked as a guard for the Corps. of Engineers
before joining the Army and serving in the Korean War. In 1955 John began his 38year career
as a Great Lakes sailor. Throughout his career, John was a watchman on several Great Lakes
freighters, including the maiden voyage of the Roger Blough, making him a plank owner. As a
watchman, he was able to develop his skills and a lifelong dedication and passion for
photographing freighters, and later in his life, trains. He was a familiar sight in the Soo, and
was often seen riding his bike on his way to photograph the many ships and trains passing
through the area. In 2015 John was recognized by the Detroit Marine Historical Society as
Historian of the Year. John is survived by his sister Efthimia (Vournakis) Mente and his niece
Suzanna McArdle. He is also survived by his great niece Mavis McArdle and several cousins,
including Nick Lambros of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. John had many friends, in particular
Captain John Wellington of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
John is predeceased by his mother Helen Vournakis and father Michael Vournakis. He is also
predeceased by his brother-in-law Bernard Mente and his nephew Michael Mente.
Visitation will be held Saturday December 14th from 12:00pm until 1:00pm at St. George
Greek Church in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan with service to follow at 1:00pm. John's final
resting place will be at Riverside Cemetery. His family asks that any memorial contributions be
made to St. George Greek Church, 511 Court St., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783. John was loved
by his family. Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 11, 2019