John Nobliski was born in Henrietta, Oklahoma to Caroline and Frank Nobliski (Nowobilski) March 26, 1921. When he was 5 years old the family moved to their permanent home in Detroit, Mich.
Our wonderful, loving, caring, strong father passed peacefully into the arms or his Lord and Savior June 7, 2019 in his sleep in his own bed in his own home of 58 years as he wanted. His daughter was in her usual chair sitting beside him when he passed. Dad's family was always his primary focus and he was totally committed to them. He was truly an amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He and his beloved wife Evaline Mae (Stevenson) met in 1941 while he was stationed in Sault Ste. Marie in the United States Coast Guard after enlisting in 1940. They married February 7, 1942 at Elim Lutheran Church and spent 70 years, 11 months, and 6 days as a model couple until Evaline passed away January 13, 2013.
Before entering the Coast Guard, John and his older brother Walter had a laundry delivery route for 3 years to help support their large family. While in the Coast Guard John had applied for and had been accepted into submarine school, as he was preparing to leave it was suddenly cancelled as the authorities became aware that his two younger brothers had been killed overseas and two other brothers were already overseas. The two brothers were returned to the States since it was ruled at that time that families in which deaths had already occurred would not have others serve overseas. Dad served in the Coast Guard as Motor Machinist Mate, First Class and was Honorably Discharged in 1946. He and Mom then began their new civilian life.
As was usual in those times they lived with and helped work the family farm owned by Evaline's parents, George and Mae Stevenson. He went on to work at the local bus company. When that company was sold to the Greyhound Bus Company, John became the Assistant Manager and then Manager of the Greyhound Station. During this time Dad transported children to school, passengers to the Kinross Airport and carried the air mail. Mom and Dad continued the mail run for a time after Dad leaving the bus company. He then worked for Liberty Loan Company as an assistant manager in Sault Ste. Marie. Later he was sent to Ironwood, Mich. as Liberty Loan Branch Manager.
In 1955 he and Mom decided to make a huge change in their lives so John could go back to" being on the water" where he loved to be. He then was hired by Great Lakes Towing Company. He studied, tested and became a Licensed Tugboat Engineer. A few years later after again studying and testing he attained his license as a Captain and a Master License to carry passengers for hire. He worked out of several ports on the Great Lakes where he had several exciting adventures. One of his coveted experiences was his work on the Mackinac Bridge. Later he had the opportunity to work at the Soo Locks as Chief Engineer then Master on Tug Owen M. Frederick. He retired from the Locks in 1990.
John and Evaline loved to travel setting the pace for the entire family as they would visit children and grandchildren frequently to share family time and special occasions wherever they were. When John retired, they traveled the 48 continental United States and took each one of their four daughters and their families on a special trip of their daughter's choice. Their love of travel instilled the same love in their children. But Mom refused to fly so Dad had an opportunity to travel with his daughter whose business took them to several different countries including Russia, Italy, Switzerland and more. Dad was actually babysitting his very young grandson which time they both enjoyed immensely.
Dad was fun loving and really enjoyed life to its fullest. He was an avid reader on many subjects believing education was essential and encouraged all his family's educational endeavors. He instilled confidence, work ethic, leadership and responsibility in his children that were essential components to their successes and that they enjoyed sharing with him throughout their careers.
John and Evaline's devout Christian beliefs were the anchor for their lives and family. They and their family were very active members of Faith Lutheran Church until health issues interfered. John served on committees, was a member of Aid Association for Lutherans, mowed the church lawn, ushered and anything else he was asked to do. One time, Pastor asked him to help a stranded traveler start his stalled truck in a snowstorm which Dad promptly did. He was a man of many talents and always shared his skills willingly. In his spare time, he helped his family and extended family with building projects, remodeling, home and auto repairs and much more.
Dad and Mom were avid gardeners leading to their selection of a Garden of the Year in 2007 with some of their plantings having passed down through the generations. His yard is full of beautiful flowers even now.
John was a charter member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge, member of the Elks Lodge, officer in Local of Licensed Tugmen AFL, member of the International Ship Masters' Association, active in the Boy Scouts of America serving as treasurer for a troop out of Faith Lutheran Church and many more activities. While doing all these he also took time to help his daughter with her stained-glass business.
John was preceded in death by his beloved wife Evaline, daughter Sharon Wright and her husband Peter and son Steven; great-granddaughter Emily Austin; parents, his brothers Walter, Stanley, Eddie, infant Joe, infant girl, sisters Ann Szydlak, Mary Burrows, Josephine Sprik, and Helen Kelley. He is survived by daughters Patricia Keller, Debra (Dave) McKeon and Mary Ann Austin; grandchildren Victoria and Darren Keller; Brendon (Katherine) McKeon, Kelyse McKeon; Debbie Lynn, Carol and Steven Austin; great grandchildren Kelsie Blair; William Austin, Johnathon and Nicholas Coad; great great grandson Carter Tracey; and his brothers Andrew and Frank Thomas.
The family wishes to thank Darren Keller for his several years of devoted assistance to his Grandfather that allowed him to remain in his own home.
Cremation is planned. The memorial service will be Monday, July 1 at Faith Lutheran Church 1600 Park Street. Service will begin at 1 p.m. A dessert reception will be held immediately after in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens after the reception. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to The Gideons International P.O. Box 97251 Washington, D.C. 20090-7251 for Bibles for the troops in the field and in hospitals. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com.
