|
|
Prof. John R. Stevens, 87, of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at War Memorial Hospital in the Sault.
He was born Jan. 28, 1932 in Albion, MI, and graduated from high school in Marshall, MI. His family moved to the Forest Lakes area southeast of Traverse City, MI shortly afterward.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict and was married to Beverly M. Eiken in June of 1956. They were divorced in December of 1975.
John earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from the School of Language Science and Arts from the University of Michigan. He did further study at North Central Michigan College, the University of West Virginia, the University of Michigan, and Michigan State University.
He taught English at North Central Michigan College, Northwestern Michigan College, University of Pennsylvania, Michigan Technological University and Ferris State University before spending the last 33 years of his career at Lake Superior State University. He retired in 2000.
John was an avid bicycling fan, riding them long distances, building them, and following the annual Tour de France bicycle race. He also loved reading mystery novels, and about former presidents and the Knights Templar.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh M., his mother, Eleanor, and his brother, Jim.
Survivors include his daughters, Deidre Stevens, and Margaret Stevens and her husband Rich Campbell of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Private funeral services will be held in Traverse City.
Burial is in Grand Traverse Memorial Gardens in Traverse City.
Hovie Funeral Home of Sault Ste. Marie, MI is handling arrangements.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 4, 2019