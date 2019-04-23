John Richard Leach, age 72, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Sunday afternoon, April 21, 2019, at the Hospice of the EUP- Hospice House.

John was born on February 17, 1947, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to the late Earl and Elvie (Nordquist) Leach. He graduated from Sault High School with the class of 1965. On March 26, 1966, he married Dorothy Menard at St Isaac Jogues Catholic Church. John enjoyed golfing, bowling, trout fishing, deer hunting, listening to country music, and puttering around on his John Deere tractor. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Sault Country Club, and the Masons - Bethel Lodge #358.

John is survived by his wife: Dorothy Leach; two children: Nichole (Craig) Carrick of Clarkston, MI and Richard Leach of Lake Orion, MI; six grandchildren: Erin (Chris), Johnny, Kerry, Colleen, Sarah, and Ross: and two great-grandchildren: Jace Leach and Finnegan Perkins. John is also survived by two sisters: Sandra (Jack) Lawson of Sault Ste. Marie, MI and Margaret (Terry) Hoath of Waterloo, IA: and his dog: Bella.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. A Masonic service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church with Reverend Paul Raappana officiating. Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be left to Hospice of the EUP.