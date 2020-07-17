Joseph Aimie LaPlante died peacefully on April 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti, Michigan.



He was born on January 22, 1937 in Sault Ste. Marie to the late Frederick and Seamone (Mayer) LaPlante.



Deacon Aimie was survived by his wife of 59 years, Marion (Bordenuk); his children Stephen (Kristen); Kelly Allen (John); and grandchildren, Shannon, Matthew, Megan, Julien, Anastasia, and Emilia.



He is also survived by his sisters, Darlene Williams (Wayne); Mary Jane McDonald (Gary); an Lois Ann Cowin (Jerry); as well as brother-in-law Nicholas Bordenuk (Ann-Ly) and many relatives and friends of both sides of the border of the United States and Canada.



He proudly served in the United States Navy and worked as a radar technician. Aimie was actively involved with Boy Scouts and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. He was a 3rd Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus becoming a member of the Queen of Peace Council 3954 in Barrington, Illinois. After retiring and moving to Michigan he became the Zoning Administrator for Bay Mills Township for several years and was on the Planning Board until 2015.



Joseph "Aimie" LaPlante was ordained a Deacon on March 4, 1978 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Rockford, Illinois by the Most Reverend Arthur J. O'Neill. He served in the Diocese of Rockford for 19 years, retired from Ford Motor Credit Company and moved back to the upper peninsula of Michigan. He has served as a Deacon in the Diocese of Marquette for 23 years.



The Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, August 15th at 1pm at Holy Name of Mary Church in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

