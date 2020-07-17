1/1
Joseph Aimie LaPlante
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Aimie LaPlante died peacefully on April 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

He was born on January 22, 1937 in Sault Ste. Marie to the late Frederick and Seamone (Mayer) LaPlante.

Deacon Aimie was survived by his wife of 59 years, Marion (Bordenuk); his children Stephen (Kristen); Kelly Allen (John); and grandchildren, Shannon, Matthew, Megan, Julien, Anastasia, and Emilia.

He is also survived by his sisters, Darlene Williams (Wayne); Mary Jane McDonald (Gary); an Lois Ann Cowin (Jerry); as well as brother-in-law Nicholas Bordenuk (Ann-Ly) and many relatives and friends of both sides of the border of the United States and Canada.

He proudly served in the United States Navy and worked as a radar technician. Aimie was actively involved with Boy Scouts and was a member of the Order of the Arrow. He was a 3rd Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus becoming a member of the Queen of Peace Council 3954 in Barrington, Illinois. After retiring and moving to Michigan he became the Zoning Administrator for Bay Mills Township for several years and was on the Planning Board until 2015.

Joseph "Aimie" LaPlante was ordained a Deacon on March 4, 1978 at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Rockford, Illinois by the Most Reverend Arthur J. O'Neill. He served in the Diocese of Rockford for 19 years, retired from Ford Motor Credit Company and moved back to the upper peninsula of Michigan. He has served as a Deacon in the Diocese of Marquette for 23 years.

The Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, August 15th at 1pm at Holy Name of Mary Church in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Holy Name of Mary Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved