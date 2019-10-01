|
|
Joseph Francis Jeffreys, 87, of Rudyard died Friday September 27, 2019 at Evergreen
Living Center in St. Ignace, Michigan. Joe was born December 29, 1931 to William and
Bessie (nee Fitzsimmons) Jeffreys in Pinckney, Michigan.
Joe grew up in Pinckney graduating from high school with the class of 1949. Following
high school he was drafted info the United States Army during the Korean War. He
married Joan Annette Wheeler on December 6, 1952, before he shipped out to the
Pacific theatre. Joe returned from the army in 1954 and he and Joan built a home in
Portage Lake near Joe's parents. Joe ran his own construction business specializing in
new homes and remodeling. They raised five children (one of which was wonderful) in
Pinckney. In 1974 they bought a farm in Rudyard, Michigan. Joe continued to work in
the eastern upper peninsula building and remodeling houses until he was seriously
injured in a construction accident in 1977. Joe was never one to be inactive so when he
was no longer able to do general construction he channeled his energy into carving. He
won many awards and was well known for his intricate and detailed wood carvings of all
types of subjects.
Joe was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pinckney and also the St.
Joseph's Catholic Church in Rudyard.
Joe enjoyed carving and also enjoyed painting, fishing, and liked to keep active
spending time with his family and friends.
Joe is survived by sons Timothy (Brenda) Jeffreys of Rudyard, Andrew (Rachel) Jeffreys
of Caladonia, Michigan, John (Tammy) Jeffreys of Bellevue, Michigan and daughter
Amy Jeffreys Van Heitsma of Rudyard. He is further survived by grandchildren
Christopher (Laura) Jeffreys, Amanda Jeffreys, Joseph Jeffreys, Matthew Jeffreys,
Joshua Jeffreys, Kyle (Hillary) Jeffreys, Emily Jeffreys, Jordan Hoolsema, Ked (Christie)
Pomeroy, Nick Jeffreys and Nate Jeffreys. Also surviving are sisters in law Coreta
Jeffreys of Chelsea, Michigan and Sally (Don) Proctor of Tennessee. Joe is also
survived by many nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife Joan, son Christopher Jeffreys, brothers Patrick
Jeffreys and Jack Jeffreys, and sister Mary Jeffreys, and sister in law Margaret Jeffreys.
Funeral Services will be held at St Joseph Roman Catholic Church at 11509 W. H-40,
Rudyard, Michigan, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Family and friends may gather from
Noon until 2:00 p.m.. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in
North Rudyard Cemetery. R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 1, 2019