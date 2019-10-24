|
|
Joshua Patrick Goodell, age 18, of Pickford, Michigan, died on October 21, 2019, in
Grand Rapids, Michigan, as the result of a car accident in Stalwart, Michigan. He was
born on January 3, 2001, in Petoskey, Michigan, to Scott Steven and Kristi Lynn
(Mrozek) Goodell.
Josh grew up on Rockview Road and attended Cedarville Schools. He played football,
basketball, and ran track for the Trojans. He was a great student and graduated last
spring with the class of 2019. Josh was a member of the National Honor Society and
was a high school mentor that helped in the elementary classes. Last summer, he
worked at the Les Cheneaux Distilleries and also The Maples Saw Mill, stacking wood.
This fall, he began his first semester of college at Western Michigan University in
Kalamazoo, Michigan, studying chemical engineering.
Josh loved guns and shooting sports. He spent a lot of his time at the Les Cheneaux
Sportsman's Club with his brother Jacob and grandfather Rich Goodell. Josh was a very
active, outspoken, and lovable kid. It seemed like he was always at open gym
practicing. He was a firm believer in "there is no 'I' in team" and supported all the
players on the team. He liked to fish suckers with his friends. He loved his family and
extended family with all his heart.
Josh is survived by his mother and father, Kristi and Scott Goodell of Pickford; brother, Jacob Goodell of Pickford; honorary siblings, Cason, Makenna, and Brylee Smith;
grandparents; Richard Goodell of Cedarville, Virginia (John Kovich) Calvin of Orlando,
Florida, and Donna Egeland of Portland, Maine; his Wisconsin family, Steve and Cindy
Mrozek, Michael, Nichole, and Evelyn Smithback, Brian, Trish, Livi and Aric Northcott,
Uncles Jim (Marilyn) Mrozek and Andy Mrozek, Raber; and cousins, Allison, Ashleigh,
and Alexandra Mrozek.
Josh is preceded in death by his grandfather, Sylvester "Butch" Mrozek and Nick
"Gramps" Calvin.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M. at R.
Galer Funeral Home, 24549 S. M-129 in Pickford. The Funeral Service will begin at 2:30
P.M. The visitation and funeral will be casual. Josh's family would like to see everyone
dressed casually, or in Josh's favorite, flannels!
In lieu of flowers, please consider any memorial contributions be made to Les
Cheneaux Community School Scholarship Fund In Memory of Joshua Goodell, P.O.
Box 366, Cedarville, MI 49719.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 24, 2019