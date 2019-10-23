|
Joyce A. Barnes of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Petoskey, Michigan. Born July 20, 1932, in Sault Ste. Marie to Gideon and Phoebe (Morin) Benoit. Retired from the Soo Cooperative IGA. Married Oscar "Barney" Barnes on January 10, 1970.
Upon their retirements, they traveled extensively throughout the United States. Joyce enjoyed traveling, shopping, cooking, and the casino. Most of all, she loved her family, and going on picnics to Sherman Park with them, as well as to Rotary Park to watch the boats during the summer. Joyce always had a kind word for everyone.
Survived by son, Rick Isaacson; stepchildren, Serena Ingrassia and Clyde Barnes; daughter-in-law, Kathy Barnes; grandchildren, Deanne Henzie, Lacey (Derrick) Huckabee, Terry (Christine) Brazil, Michael and Kristina Ingrassia, Geoffrey Barnes, Karlina Welt, Brianna and Carter Barnes; great grandchildren Brittany (Gary) LaPonsie, Dakota Henzie, Gabriel and Natalie Brazil, Jennifer, Jillian, and Benjamin Holmes; Avrie Baxa; Elena and Hunter Ingrassia; great great grandchildren Paige, Shaylee, Gavin and Kienan LaPonzie, and one on the way; sister-in-law Pat Benoit; and many nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by parents; husband, Oscar Barnes; daughters, Catherine Brazil and Sandra Dee Isaacson; stepson, Harold Barnes; great granddaughter, Mandy Dale; siblings Clifford Benoit, Leon Benoit, Bill Benoit, Clayton Benoit, Justin Benoit, Catherine Paquette, Elizabeth Benoit, Delores Benoit, Antoinette Benoit, Betty Wonnacott, and Howard Benoit.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with Father Sebastian Kavumkal officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 23, 2019