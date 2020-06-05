Joyce A. Styer, 71, of Gwinn, passed away on Sunday morning May 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family and under the care of U.P. Home Health and Hospice.
She was born November 29, 1948 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, a daughter of the late Victor and Gertrude (Baker) Martin. She was a 1966 graduate of Loretto Catholic Central High School and earned a Bachelor's degree from Lake Superior State University in 1972.
Joyce was employed as a custodian and in food service at Gwinn Public Schools for 24 years and as a night manager at Hardees for ten and a half years.
She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, VFW Auxiliary, Forsyth Township Senior Center, RSVP, Red Hats, Gwinn Clubhouse Study Group and was a DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans volunteer. She enjoyed walking, crocheting, cooking and was very active socially.
Joyce is survived by her sons, Ralph (Toni) Styer of Carrier, MS and Gregory M. Styer of Las Vegas, NV; grandson, Alexander Styer of Pensacola, FL; significant other, Martin Strohm of Gwinn; and his children, Molly Strohm and her son, Carson Fine and Sally Strohm, both of Gwinn; siblings, Victor T. (Betty) Martin of Keller, TX, Jeanette McCarthy of Nine Mile Falls, WA and Donna Payment of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and several nieces & nephews and great-nieces & great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Harold.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at Canale-Gwinn Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A parish prayer service and rosary will be held at 6:30 in the funeral home. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help-Mission in Palmer with Rev. Larry Van Damme officiating. Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help-Mission, 201 Nicholas Avenue, Palmer, MI 49871.
Memories of Joyce may be shared at canalefuneral.com
Published in The Sault News on Jun. 5, 2020.