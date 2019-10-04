Home

Joyce M. Casey


1935 - 2019
Joyce M. Casey Obituary
Joyce M Casey, 84 of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away at her home Sunday evening,
September 29th 2019.
Joyce was born September 2, 1935 to Paul and Miriam Hubbs. She grew up in Dallas City,
Illinois, studied and earned her RN in Nursing at Cook County in Chicago. She worked much of
her nursing career at War memorial Hospital and nine years as a nurse in Student Health
Services at Lake Superior State University. She has been an active member of Chippewa
County War Memorial Hospitals Auxiliary for many years. She is known by most who grew up
on the west end of town for her caramel apples that she gave out for Halloween every year.
Joyce is survived by her son Robert (Kathy) Casey, son Jerry Patrick (Stephanie) Casey, son
James Casey, daughter Katie (Duke) Pepin and grandchildren, Jason Casey, Dan Casey, Jacol
Casey, Toni Casey, Andrea Brunner, Matt Casey, Nate Casey, Casey Pepin, Gabble Pepin,
Duncan Doran and John Doran: and 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Harry Casey and her parents she is preceded in death by her brother
Denny Hubbs and her grandson Talon Pepin.
At her request, there will be no memorial services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any
donations to be made to the LSSU Nursing Scholarship Remembrance Fund.
Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 4, 2019
