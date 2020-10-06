Juddson Duane Price, age 55, of Rudyard, formerly of Onaway, died on Wednesday September
30, 2020 at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. The son of James C. and Ilse
(Gotz) Price, Judd was born at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri on April 14, 1965 and was raised
in Onaway. He was a 1983 graduate of Onaway High School and went on to enlist in the United
States Army where he honorably served four years as a combat engineer in Germany. After the
service Judd attended Lake Superior State University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in
Conservation Law.
Judd made a career with the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department. Smart, determined, and good
at his job, Judd moved quickly up the ranks from Patrolman, to Detective Sergeant, to Assistant
Chief. After 20 years of civil service he retired from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department as
Acting Chief. With an extensive background in law enforcement, Judd also worked as a fire
investigator. Known for his work ethic and sense of humor, Judd was a great guy to work with
and it was evident he really enjoyed his job with the police department. He was a member of
the Sault Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #115 serving as president for at least five years as
well as serving two years as the state president of the Fraternal Order of Police. He was a
member of the Elks, American Legion Post #3 in Sault Ste. Marie, and a longtime volunteer forThe Special Olympics
of Michigan where he helped many times with the Detroit to Copper
Harbor Run to benefit Special Olympics
.
Raised in Northern Michigan, Judd loved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed camping and
going to Canada to spend time at his cabin. His time in the woods was spent looking for morel
mushrooms and berries or just taking a peaceful walk. He loved watching football and remained
a fan of the Detroit Lions through many difficult seasons. He had a passion for cooking and
loved to watch the Food Channel . He enjoyed making big holiday dinners and recently was
sharing his plans for making Christmas dinner for his family and talked about roasting a turkey
and all the trimmings to go with it. Judd will be remembered for his drive and determination, his
sense of humor and smart-ass wit, as well as his many years of service to others.
Surviving Judd are his children, Kayla Price (Jeremy Tell) of Sugar Island and Novi Price of
Travis Air Force Base, California; his grandchildren, Jeremy and Estella; sisters, Patty (Jeff)
Shea of Silverton, Colorado and Belinda (Rick) Wall of Oklahoma; brother, James "Jim" (Ann)
Price of Onaway; and his niece and nephews. Judd also leaves two former wives and friends,
Christin McKerchie of Sault Ste. Marie and Lori Meyer of Gaylord; as well as his good friend, CJ
Weisenburger of Sault Ste. Marie.
Judd was preceded in death by his father in 1989, his mother in 2019, and good friend, Ray
Bailey.
A graveside service and military honors by Onaway VFW Post 5857 will be held at 2:00 PM on
Saturday October 3, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway. Elder Thelma Curtis will officiate.
Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Judd to his
family to help with expenses.