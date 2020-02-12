|
Kaden Chayce Cook, age 19, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Friday evening, February 7, 2020, at his home.
Kaden was born on July 29, 2000, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to Kevin and Trishann (Horka) Cook. Kaden attended Sault High School. He enjoyed riding on the golf cart, playing video games, and spending time on his computer. When his health was better he enjoyed fishing, camping, and swimming. He was a comedian who loved to tell jokes and dance. He also loved to take care of his plants (tomato, etc.), his cats: Waffles and Caramello; and his dogs: Tido and Midas.
Kaden is survived by his mother: Trishann Cook of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; his father: Kevin (Catherine) Cook of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and seven siblings: Kelsi Burse, Kyle Cook, Kevin T. Cook, Keaton Cook, Khloe Cruickshank, Justin Reid, and Macie Pope all of Sault Ste. Marie, MI. Kaden is also survived by a grandfather: David Horka of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and two nephews who loved him dearly: Chayce Dedene and Carter Cook; and a niece: Ariana McCoy.
Kaden was preceded in death by a grandmother: Frances Horka; and grandparents: Floyd and Catherine Cook.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Friends may gather that same day at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the time of the service.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 12, 2020