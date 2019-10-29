|
|
Katheryn Theresa Williams, 90, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, passed away peacefully on
October 22, 2019 at the Merlin Home. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend,
and she will be dearly missed.
Katheryn was raised in Brimley, Michigan by her parents, Henry and Catherine Deuman. She
was the youngest child in a large and loving family. Her father passed away suddenly in 1938,
when she was only 10 years old. Her mother later operated a boarding house in Brimley, the
Burnside Inn, and then owned and operated a small restaurant, known as "Mom's Lunch,"
employing several extended family members and creating many family memories.
It was at the Burnside Inn that Katheryn met a kind and soft-spoken Coast Guardsman from
Northern Georgia, Andrew Williams ("Andy"). After Andy was transferred to Atlantic City,
New Jersey, they married at Rockaway Beach in 1946. They returned to Sault Ste. Marie in
1954, where Andy continued his service in the Coast Guard, but later were transferred to
Honolulu, Hawaii and Miami, Florida, before finally settling back in the Soo in 1963 after
Andy's retirement. Andy passed away in 2006, during their sixtieth year of marriage. Theirs
was a happy and loving partnership.
Katheryn spent most of her years as a homemaker and mom to her five children, but also spent
several years working in the physical therapy department at War Memorial Hospital, where she
enjoyed her work and made many friends. She and Andy thoroughly enjoyed the home they
built on the St. Mary's River, where they could watch the changing seasons, the wildlife, and
the passing freighters.
Katheryn's life always revolved around what she valued most of all: her faith, her family, and
her friends. She was a calm and loving presence to friends and family members, especially
when they were experiencing the joy of welcoming a new baby or were dealing with the
difficulties of a serious illness.
She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, with service to the Altar Society, the
Finance Board, and as a regular volunteer in the administrative office for over 25 years.
Katheryn was predeceased by her siblings: Richard (Beulah) Deuman; Delphine Deuman;
Joseph (Lucille) Deuman; Sherman (Maxine) Deuman,; Henry (Blanche) Deuman; Pauline
(Peter) Bourque; Gerald (Regina) Deuman; Eugene (Irene) Deuman; Agnes Snyder; and
William (Leona) Deuman.
Katheryn leaves behind her five children: Andy (Toni) Williams; Bob (Sheila) Williams;
Cynthia Williams; Theresa (Don) Nicholls; and Mark (Sonja) Williams. She was the
grandmother, known as "Nana," of Morgan, Clara, Bob, and Brian Williams, Allison Williams
Bartlett, Jeff and Andrew Irwin, and Katie Nicholls. She was also blessed with 9 greatgrandchildren, Spencer, Ellyse, and Sheila Williams, Brent, Meghan, Ashley, and Ron
Hildebrand, and Sylvia and Mackinac Irwin.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Sunday, October 27 at Clark Bailey Newhouse
Funeral Home, with prayers at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on
Monday, October 28 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Sebastian Kavumkal
officiating.
Katheryn's family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Freighter View
Assisted living and the Merlin Home for all their attentive and loving care of their beloved mom
and Nana. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Merlin Home or St. Mary's Church would be
appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 29, 2019