Kathryn Ula Maciag, age 78, of Goetzville, Michigan, died on November 24, 2019, in
Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was born on March 15, 1941, in Pontiac, Michigan, to
William Scott and Florence Etta (Kelly) House.
Kathryn grew up in the Dafter, Michigan, area and graduated from Pickford High School
in 1960. She met Joe Maciag at a local dance, and reconnected three years later. They
began dating, married six months later on November 25, 1961, in Pickford, Michigan,
and settled at the Maciag homestead in Goetzville. Kathryn began the bookkeeping for
the family sawmill from its beginning in 1967, which she continued until her passing. In
1966, Kathryn and Joe began their family raising a daughter and a son. Kathryn began
working as the Raber Township Treasurer in 1972, a position she held for the next
twenty-four years until retirement in 1996.
Kathryn was a member of the St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church and Alter Society. She was also a lifetime member of the Raber AMVETS Auxillary. Kathryn liked knitting, attending polka festivals, and planning funeral luncheons. She enjoyed all the time she had with her grandchildren and always did things for others.
She loved bingo and visiting the casino.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, Joseph F. Maciag of Goetzville; son, Scott (Brooke)
Maciag of Goetzville; son-in-law, Bob Gable of Sault Ste. Marie; grandsons, Cale and
Evan Maciag; sisters, Nancy (Jim) Lockhart and Judy (Emory) Schwiderson, both of
Pickford; and sisters-in-law, Josephine Povey of Sault Ste. Marie and Rosemary Opalka
of Goetzville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Suzanne Maciag Gable;
brothers-in-law, Albert, Peter, Johnny, Mike, and Tony Maciag; and sisters-in-law, Mildred Kott, Mary Maciag, and Anna Hank.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at St.
Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Goetzville. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at
1:00 P.M.
Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, next to the church in Goetzville.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Raber AMEVETS Auxillary, C/O Betty
Petitjean Treasurer - 13209 E. Nicole Ln, Goetzville, MI 49736 or St. Stanislaus Catholic
Alter Society, 12841 E. Traynor Rd., Goetzville, MI 49736.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 29, 2019