Kathy Lynn, 46, and Michael Lee Williams, 49, of Red Cedar Dr., Kincheloe, passed away
Saturday night, January 11, 2020 at War Memorial Hospital, Sault Ste. Marie, as a result of
injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Kathy was born September 29, 1973 in Ishpeming to Lawrence J. 'Jim' and Katherine B. 'Honey'
(Laveau) Copley and graduated from Gwinn High School, Class of 1991. She earned a bachelor's
degree in education from Northern Michigan University and was employed as a second-grade
teacher for Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools and most recently as a special education
teacher at JKL Bahweting Anishianaabe School. She was a selfless volunteer for the schools and
also the local community, having coached basketball, cheerleading and volunteered for the
Relay of Life among other organizations.
Michael was born November 14, 1970 in Pontiac to David R. Williams and Tina M. Chiapelli. He
proudly served in the Michigan National Guard and was called into active duty serving in the
United States Army in Kuwait and Iraq, being honorably discharged in 2006. Michael was
employed as a machinist for Superior Fabrication Company in Kincheloe.
Kathy and Michael were avid bowlers, and during the summer, they enjoyed golfing at
Tanglewood Marsh in the Sault. Most important to them was spending time with their family.
Surviving are their three children: Joseph, Christopher and Anastasia Williams. Kathy is also
survived by her father, Jim; ten brothers and sisters: Mary (Dave) Hermann, Shirley (Bill)
Fountain, Barbara (Bruce) Copley-Gierke, Tina (Dan) Locke, Nancy (Gary) Nellist, Lawrence
(Misi) Copley, Jr., Martha (Richard) Diercks, Rita (Robert) Savola, Theresa (Jeffrey) Andrews and
David (Patti) Copley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Michael is also survived by his
mother, Tina; step-mother, Denajo Williams; brother, David Williams; three sisters: Laura,
Theresa and Michelle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, and Michael was preceded in death by his father
and a brother, Tony.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Friday, January 17th at St.
Anthony Catholic Church, Gwinn, with Rev. Allen Mott officiating. The family will greet relatives
and friends from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 12:00 Noon at the church on Friday, and
also at a luncheon in the church hall following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions
may be directed in their memory to: Lincoln Elementary School, C/O Carol McKay, Director of
Homeless Programs, 810 5th Ave E, Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783.
Kathy and Michael's memorial page may be viewed at koskeyfuneralhome.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 16, 2020