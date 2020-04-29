|
Kayla Anne McDonald came into this world on January 5, 1999 blessing the world with her gentle contagious smile. On April 24, 2020, at the young age of 21, she smiled her last smile on earth and now smiles in Heaven.
Kayla "Kayla Bear" and "Bunns" is survived by her mom Ke Perry, dad Tom McDonald, brother Levi, sisters Delaney and Jenna, nephew Josh, fiancé Evan MacDowell, beloved grandparents, numerous loving aunts and uncles and an abundance of cousins.
Kayla was a gentle loving soul willing to help people and share her generous spirit. She loved her family and the gatherings of much laughter. Kayla loved painting, crafting, photography, and listening to music. Please join us in celebrating the young life of Kayla Anne McDonald and remembering her beautiful smile.
"I'll see you on the brighter side of Grey."
A private family visitation and funeral will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Luncheon to follow at the Niigaanagiizhik Ceremonial Building 11 Ice Circle. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 29, 2020