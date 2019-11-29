|
|
Kenneth Edward Graham, 87, of Brimley, Michigan, passed away surrounded by
his loving family on November 25th, 2019. Kenneth was born on February 16th,
1932 in Dafter, Michigan and was a life-long resident of Brimley, Michigan. Ken
was the son of the late Noble and Emma Graham.
Ken served his country in the US Army National Guard during the Korean War.
He was called to the Armed Services in 1950-1951 while in his junior year at
Brimley High School. He received his high school diploma on May 29th, 1952 after
returning from the Korean War.
Ken's love for trucking started with his father, Noble Graham in 1952 hauling logs
for Noble Graham Transport from Seney to Trout Lake, Michigan. The business
expanded to steel trucking in 1966. He continued trucking for Noble Graham
Transport until 1995, when he branched out on his own and started Ken Graham
Trucking. Ken worked hard for many years to establish his trucking company with
the help of his wife, sons, daughters and grandchildren. Ken was so proud of his
family and employees for all of their hard work and dedication that has
made Ken Graham Trucking the successful business that it is today. He loved
jumping into the orange plow truck and grading the yards and plowing snow when
needed. Ken enjoyed going to work every day up until a month ago when he was
diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome.
When Ken wasn't at the family business working, he enjoyed spending time at his
cabin on Lake Superior in Brimley. Ken was a member of Saint Francis Xavier
Catholic Church and served on the Parish Council. He was also a member of the
Brimley Lions Club and the Brimley VFW.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Marlene A. Graham, and his 7
children, Delores (Jay) Clow, Hal (Terri) Graham, Gary (Terri) Graham, Kristine
Graham (fiance Terin Salo), Jeff (Sheri) Graham, Renee (Robert) Lyons MD,
Kenneth (Kristine) Graham, and daughter-in-law, Joan McCormick. He will also be
missed by his grandchildren, Thomas (Tracy) Fosmore, Jason Clingamen, Dennis
(Angie) Hurst, Thomas (Lindsay) Hurst, Todd (Emily) Graham, Timothy (Gladys)
Graham DPM, Whitney (Carlos) Amador, Tristen and Teaghun Graham, Michael
(Kristin) Graham, Joshua (Chelsea) Graham, Dylan (Kara) Graham and McKenzie
Graham, Ashlyn Kuenzer, Michael (Cara) Kuenzer, Jordyn and Dominic Haller,
Jeffrey, Justin, Tabitha and Alyssa Graham, Jessica (Nicholas) DeLuca, Brenden,
Cameron, Devin and Roman Lyons, Zavier, Chloe, Liam, Ellasyn and Luke
Graham and 15 great grandchildren.
Ken is also survived by his brothers, Donald (Jackie) and Peter (Marsha) Graham
and sister Majorie Bigelow and sister-in-law, Waneta Graham. He was preceded in
death by his daughter, Holly Graham, sons, Daryl Graham, Thomas Fosmore and
brother, Charles Graham.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1st, from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at
Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
Funeral services to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, December 2nd at
11:00 am at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brimley, Michigan with Rev.
Timothy Hruska and assisted by Deacon William Piche. Burial will be at Oaklawn
Chapel Gardens. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and a
heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at McLaren Northern Michigan
Hospital and to the staff at Hospice of the EUP for all of their loving care during
Ken's brief illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Hospice of the
EUP, 308 W. 12th Ave., Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan 49783 or St. Francis Xavier
Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at
www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 29, 2019