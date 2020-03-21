|
|
Kerri Ann Mertaugh was born on October 8,1963. She died peacefully at her mother's
home on March 17, 2020. Kerri was a resident of Coryell Island in Cedarville, Michigan
and Old Lyme, Connecticut. She is survived by her mother Patricia Bailey Duncan of
Cedarville, Michigan and her beloved sister Margo Bailey Mertaugh (Hunter Kovalski) of
Coryell Island in Cedarville and Denver, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her father John Joseph Mertaugh, November 10, 1998 a
lifelong resident of Hessel, Michigan. Other family members left behind include her
aunts, Jo Bailey Zeerip (Edward Zeerip) of Traverse City, Judi Bailey Martin (Roy Martin
Sr.) of Drummond Island, Gay Bailey Egan of Drummond Island; cherished uncle, G.
Dennis Bailey (Karen Peffers) of Drummond Island, and E. James Mertaugh of Hessel.
She also leaves behind many cousins who she loved very much.
Kerri grew up in Hessel, Michigan and lived in Manhattan, Old Lyme Connecticut, and
most recently Gasparilla Island, Florida. She attended the Les Cheneaux Community
School in Cedarville, Michigan. Following graduation, she attended Hollins College in
Virginia and Albion College in Michigan. While at Albion she pledged Kappa Alpha
Theta and served as Rush Chairman and Panhellenic Representative. She won a
national contest when her theme was selected for the Theta National Convention in
Scottsdale, Arizona in 1984 with "The Sky's the Limit".
Early on, Kerri spent much of her time with her father 'Jack' at the family business,
Mertaugh Boat Works. Her grandfather Eugene Joseph Mertaugh was the first Chris
Craft dealer in the world, establishing the boat yard on Hessel Bay in 1925. When not at
her father's elbow, she could be found with her maternal grandparents Glen and
Gertrude Bailey, on Drummond Island. She so loved working alongside each of them at
Drummond Island Yacht Haven. Most every summer from age 10-24 were spent at 'the
dock' pumping gas, washing boats, and visiting with summer residents and boaters. Her
years at each family business were formative and she credits her life's successes to the
examples set forth by her parents and grandparents.
Kerri moved to New York City and contributed content for Katie Brown Decorates,
Katie's first book. Her biggest dream was realized during her 9 years working at Martha
Stewart Living Omnimedia. She served as a magazine editor at Martha Stewart Living.
She enjoyed a close friendship with Martha both professionally and personally. She
found fulfillment learning something new every day and enjoying the occasional
horseback ride through Martha's Cantitoe Farms in Bedford New York or a boat ride and
picnic at the helm of Skylands II (Martha's Hinckley) in Seal Harbor, Maine. She once
had the pleasure and honor of setting the table in the executive dining room at the New
York Stock Exchange for a breakfast following MSLO-Kmart opening bell. On a lighter
note, during a photo shoot with Martha in Westport, Connecticut at 'Turkey Hill', Kerri
lost her grip on the Araucana hen she was holding for a cover shot outside the 'Palais
de Poulet'. Moments later a team of photographers and stylists could be seen running
around in complete silence trying to catch the loose hen. You can see the infamous
chicken on the April 2005 Martha Stewart Living cover. Kerri's reputation as an interior
designer will be long remembered.
Kerri serves on numerous boards and foundations including Les Cheneaux Yacht Club,
Les Cheneaux Culinary School, Les Cheneaux Community Foundation and Little
Traverse Conservancy. She is a member of the Les Cheneaux Yacht Club and the Boca
Grande Club on Gasparilla Island.
Traveling the world was part of Kerri's lifestyle. She would often adventure with her
sister Margo. Together they have schussed the slopes of Norway, trekked through
Costa Rica, lingered in museums in Italy and France, and sailed the Caribbean Sea.
Kerri visited the pyramids of Giza, snorkeled the Great Barrier Reef, trout fished in New
Zealand, played elephant polo in Thailand, explored Machu Picchu, rode camels at
sunrise in the Sahara Desert of Morocco, sailed to Mustique, skinny dipped on St. Barts,
ventured solo through India, and Kenyan safari. Kerri made friends around the globe.
She lived life to the fullest.
During summer months, she worked with her mother Patricia at their special shop, the
Pine Cone in Les Cheneaux. Seeing all their friends and loyal customers brought her so
much joy. Commuting daily by boat in all types of weather made her summer routine all
the more wonderful.
In addition to leaving behind her adored family, she departs knowing her many
meaningful friendships sustained her throughout her life's journey. Her family and
friends are her treasures.
Kerri's wishes were that memorials in her honor be made to the Les Cheneaux
Community Foundation's Bike Path Fund which has been established to create a bike
path between Hessel and Cedarville. Memorials are to be sent to the Foundation at PO
Box 249, Cedarville, Michigan 49719.
A funeral mass for Kerri will be held on June 20, 2020 at Our Lady of the Snows
Catholic Church in Hessel, Michigan. Visitation will be held on June 19, 2020 at Our
Lady of the Snows Catholic Church.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 21, 2020