Kurtis Robert Bruni
1987 - 2020
Kurtis Robert Bruni, age 33, of Kent, Washington, died unexpectedly on September 14, 2020. He was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan to parents Orlando and Tina (Selon) Bruni on August 1, 1987.

Kurtis grew up in Pickford and graduated from Sault High School with the class of 2006. He moved to Seattle in 2017 to work for United Parcel Service.

Kurtis enjoyed snowboarding, golfing, hockey, basketball, and playing video games. He liked to garden, fish with his grandpa, go to Red Wing hockey games with his dad, and beat his mom at a good game of Scrabble. He took pleasure vacationing with his family and traveling to different places to snowboard with his sister. He loved taking the family dog, Libby, for a car ride and playing a game of fetch.

Kurtis is survived by his Parents Dan and Tina Bruni of Pickford, Michigan; Grandmother Nina Bruni of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario; Grandfather Robert Selon of Pickford; Grandmother, Martha Selon of Pickford; and Sister Courtney (Jason) Sweeney of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Kurtis was preceded in death by his Grandfather Frank Bruni of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at R. Galer Funeral Home, 24549 S M-129, Pickford, Michigan. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM with the service to follow at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at donate.nami.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Sault News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
R. Galer Funeral Home
SEP
26
Service
02:00 PM
R. Galer Funeral Home
