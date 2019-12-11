|
Larry Edward "Leg" Goetz passed away at his home in Dafter Michigan on Sunday December 8
2019. Larry was born to James E. and Eldrus A. (Cryderman) Goetz on January 1, 1956 in
Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. After attending Sault High School Larry went on to earn his degree
from Lake Superior State University. He was a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa
Indians. Larry enjoyed playing the drums, especially at a dance or party with his Goetz
Brothers Band. He was a loyal Boston Bruins and Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved time spent
visiting with family and friends He always made people laugh with his positive attitude and
entertaining personality. Surviving Larry are his mother Eldrus and siblings David (Beverly)
Goetz of Dafter, Michigan; Terry (Marcia) Goetz of Sault Ste Marie, Michigan; Deborah
(George)Aschetzie of Kincheloe, Michigan and Darryl (Faith) Goetz of Sault Ste Marie,
Michigan. Larry also had many nieces and nephews that meant the world to him. Nieces and
nephews - Lisa Mattson-Smith, Terri Anne Rosebohm, Leann Smith, Rick Escherich, Beverly
Goetz-MacLaren, Lynde Blair, James Goetz, Joseph Aschetzie, Jennifer Aschetzie, Christopher
Goetz, Jaclyn Goetz. Great nieces and nephews – Lindsey Mattson, Landon Mattson, Ozro
Smith, Alana Smith, Crystal Rosebohm, Cody Rosebohm, Cassidy Smith, Cayd Escherich,
Haylie Escherich, Molly Escherich, Jase Escherich, Megan MacLaren, Matthew MacLaren,
Brenden MacLaren, Kendra Blair, Randen Blair. Kanyon Peller, Gyselle Goetz, Laila Goetz,
Nova Mattson, Joseph Broten, Ryder Broten, Keira Broten, Eastyn Broten.
Friend and Honorary brother Paul Warrick. Special friends Alan, Alyshea and children.
Larry was predeceased by his father James and sister Diane. Larry will be missed by all that
knew him. Visitation will be held at Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home at 113 Maple
Street, Sault Ste Marie, Michigan on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm
with Funeral Services at 6:00pm with Deacon Bill Piche Officiating. Burial will be in the
spring at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens, Bruce Township, Michigan. Online Condolences may be
left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 11, 2019