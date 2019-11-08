|
|
Larry L. Cooper of Sault Ste. Marie passed away at his home on November 3, 2019.
He was born in Norwalk, Ohio, on May 16, 1940.
He graduated from St. Paul's High School in 1958 and soon entered the Marine Corps.
For most of his active duty he served as Embassy Guard in the Philippines. After his
discharge he served as a policeman in Birmingham, Michigan for two years. In 1967
he moved to Sault Ste. Marie to start college at Soo Tech and later Northern Michigan
University, He earned a bachelors degree in social studies and a masters degree in
guidance and counseling. He was employed as a teacher/counselor at Pickford
Schools, retiring in 1999.
Larry was a man of many outdoor interests including ice fishing on Batchawana Bay,
fishing behind the powerhouse, boating on the St. Mary's River and taking frequent
trips on his boat to Isle Royale. Larry loved living with his family on the river since
1975. He enjoyed maintaining his dock rentals and visiting with his patrons.
His indoor activities included cooking, playing cards and going to the casino with his
closest friend AJ. In his later years he was able to overcome many physical and health
limitations and continue his lifelong passion for visiting with people and sharing his
corny jokes.
Larry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jeanne (Weber) and his son Andy. He is also
survived by several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are sister-in-law Patti Kline
(Paul) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Barbara Cooper of Tiffin Ohio, and Barbara Cooper of
Dunedin, Florida.
He was predeceased by his parents Louis and Irene and his brothers Henry, James,
and Charles.
Visitation will take place at Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home on Sunday,
November 10 at 1:00 pm with the funeral service at 2:00 pm. Friends and family can
celebrate his life at the Elks Lodge following the funeral. Burial will be at Riverside
Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Larry's memory may be made to Bayliss Public Library or
Chippewa County Animal Shelter.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 8, 2019