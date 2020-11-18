Lifelong resident of Newberry, Larry "Ike" McTiver, sadly lost his 11-year battle with cancer on November 14th, 2020 at the age of 70 in his family home.
Born to Stuart and June "Williams" McTiver on August 15, 1950, Ike's siblings include Jeanett Kucharczvk of Goetzsville, Michigan, Jo Cornforth of Fruita, Colorado and Patrick McTiver of Valencia, Pennsylvania.
Ike was always one to stand out, both in stature and personality. During his four years at Newberry High, he became a hometown hero playing basketball. He was offered a full ride scholarship to Michigan State University to play which he declined to pursue his one true passion: farming. A second generation farmer, Ike purchased his first beef cow at the age of 16 and built one of the largest beef operations in the area. He was also the youngest to serve on several local and state agriculture boards. Ike was known to be the unofficial on-call large animal vet in the area.
On September 5, 1970 he married the love of his life Sandra "Holds" McTiver. They were blessed with two wonderful sons, Stuart "Mike" and Scott. Ike was a successful, hardworking family man who lived a life which he deeply loved, continuously surrounded by farming, cows, and family. His hobbies included wild game hunting with his brother Pat, cribbage, ice fishing and snowmobiling with friends.
Ike is preceded in death by both of his parents and his youngest grandson Silas.
Ike leaves behind his devoted wife Sandy; son Stuart "Mike", his wife Carroll and their two children Mark and Layla along with son Scott and his wife Shelly, as well as Michael and Darlene Blackmer who became family through the years.
Ike was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. The void he leaves behind is vast, but equally vast are the many memories and love he bestowed upon us all. Per Ike's wishes, there will be no service at this time. However, a celebration of life will be scheduled this coming summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tahquamenon Sports Boosters, in care of Tahquamenon Area Schools, 700 Newberry Ave., Newberry, Michigan 49868 in his memory.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.