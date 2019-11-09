|
Lawrence Allen "Larry" Nickle, age 77, of Kincheloe, Michigan, died October
30, 2019, in Petoskey, Michigan. He was born September 10, 1942, in
Chicago, Illinois, to Maurice Orland Nickle and Marcia Marilyn (Manville)
Nickle.
Larry grew up in Vandalia, Illinois and later the San Diego area in California.
After graduating from high school in California, he joined the United States
Navy where he served on the USS Midway CVA-41. After his service, he
moved to Chicago, married Barbara Hoots, they had three sons and in 1972,
moved their family to Arlington, Texas. His wife Barbara died in 1993. Larry
worked much of his career for American Airlines, first in Crew Scheduling,
then as Director, SOC (Systems Operation Control) for American Eagle
Airlines.
It was at work that he met Patricia Marie "Pattye" (Supplee) (Markey) and
they married on October 4, 1997, in Nevada. In 2000 he retired from
American Airlines and they made their home in Kincheloe, Michigan. They
spent many summers in Cedarville, Michigan. For nearly ten years Larry
worked in the Admitting Department at War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste.
Marie, Michigan. He really enjoyed his job, greeting patients, visiting, and
making new friends.
Larry enjoyed being outdoors, especially being the Captain of their pontoon
boat and snowmobiling. He was a great host at many gatherings in his
homes over the years. He loved visiting with his friends, which was everyone
he met, as he never met a stranger. Larry was a loving husband and father
who cared deeply for his children and family.
Larry leaves behind his wife, Pattye Nickle of Kincheloe, Michigan; son,
Jeffrey Nickle of Fort Worth, Texas; son Todd Nickle of Round Rock, Texas,
his wife Catherine and their son William and daughter Caroline; son Bradley
Nickle of Lake Highlands, Texas, his wife Lindsay and their two sons Teaff
and Speight; step-daughter, Amanda Synett of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan;
her son Carter John Synett; step-son, Richard Markey of Richland Hills,
Texas. He is also survived by one sister, Penny along with her husband
Danny Daniloff of Louisville, Colorado and Aunt and Uncle, Marcie and Bill
Nickle of Arlington, Texas.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Barbara Nickle;
and step-grandson, Cole Mason Synett.
Memorial services are being planned for a later date.
His final resting place will be in Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington,
Texas, next to Barbara.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 9, 2019