Lawrence Frank "Buzz" Firack II, 60, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, died April 29,
2020. He was born October 29, 1959 to Lawrence Frank Firack I and Elvina (Pearson)
Firack in St Ignace, Michigan.
Larry grew up in Cedarville, and attended Les Cheneaux Community Schools,
graduating in 1978.
He worked at the Les Cheneaux Club, a local Sawmill, the paper company in
Cheboygan, John Knox Golf Course in Lee Summit, Missouri and recently at the Pine
Hurst Golf Course in Southern Pines, North Carolina.
Larry loved ice fishing, snowmobiling, visiting with friends and family, and gardening.
He is survived by sisters, Joyce Firack of Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, Rhonda (Harold)
Blixt of Sycamore, Illinois, and Carol (Donald) Henley of Williamston, Michigan. He is
further survived by nephew, Robert Fountain II; niece, Laura Marclef; one great niece
and 3 great nephews; and dear friends, Glen and Deb Smale and Kevin Burdelsky.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Ernest.
A private graveside service is planned.
Memorial services will be announced later this summer.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be
sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 5, 2020