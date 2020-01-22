|
Lawrence Osmar "Ozzie" Swailes passed away January 18th, 2020 at the
Ball Hospice House in Sault Ste. Marie MI at the age of 94. Ozzie was born August
10th, 1925 to Nathan and Gladys (McBride) Swailes in Sault Ste. Marie MI. He
married Carmena Poglese on August 21, 1948 and they were married 54 years until
Carm's death on June 4th, 2002.In 1962 Ozzie was the first non-Italian to be awarded
full membership into the Italian American Men's Society. He served as financial
secretary for 21 years and house and bar chairman for 16 years. For years you could
find Ozzie in the kitchen helping with banquets and playing cards. He made lifelong
friends there that he treasured till the day he passed. He was also a member of the
Elks Club and St. Mary's Church. He enjoyed reading every day and watching
Matlock and Perry Mason.He worked for Bye Ice Company, Neville's Superette and
Callahan's Grocery prior to his career with Poglese Excavating Company where he
became a co-owner of the company.Whenever he visited his doctors or paid his bills,
he always had a pocketful of chocolates for "the girls." He loved babies and was the
most awesome grandpa ever. He was loved and will be missed by many. He is
survived by his children,Larry (Lori) Swailes of Gwinn and Florida, Cynthia (Dave)
Morley of Sault Ste. Marie, Janice (Dave) Yager of Florida, Steve (Xan) Swailes of
Grand Rapids, and Chris (Kim) Swailes of Sault Ste. Marie. As well as 16
grandchildren, Lynda (Tim) Takalo, April (Richard) Karki, Josh Morley, Brian
(Ashley) Morley, Alicia (Justin) Wotherspoon, Jamison and Ean Yager, Olivia, Jake
(Elizabeth), Andrew, Sophia, Emma, Liza and Isaiah Swailes, Jessica and Lucas
Swailes, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, his brother-in-law Mike
Poglese and sister-in-law Eva Babcock, his sister Francis (Tom) Sedor, special niece
Pris Swailes and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased in death by his
parents, wife Carmena, daughter Pamela Wotherspoon and 9 brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be Thursday January 23, 2020 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Clark
Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Thursday January 23, 2020
at 4:00pm at Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home with Father Sebastian Kavumkal
officating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to Chippewa County Community
Action Senior Meals on Wheels program or the Bayliss Public Library in Sault Ste
Marie. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 22, 2020