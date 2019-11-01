|
|
Lawrence Richard Walsh-beloved father, husband, and friend passed away June 19, 2019, in Pahrump,
Nevada, at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer. He was born on November 26th, 1944 in Sault
Ste. Marie, Michigan to Martin and Bertha (Holton) Walsh. After graduating from Sault High, Richard
enlisted in the Marines where he served with distinction in Vietnam. He was assigned to MABS-36 as a
radio repairman and as a helicopter door gunner and a radio operator assigned to the 5th Marines. After
being discharged, he moved back to Michigan and started a career working as a lineman for Michigan
Bell. He worked for them for over 30 years. He started a second career as a telecommunication system
engineer and moved west to the Las Vegas area where he resided for the last 20 years. He was a life
member of the Marine Corpse League's Greater Nevada Detachment 186 and the Disabled American
Veterans Chapter 15.
Surviving are his wife, Penny (Matthews-Compton), seven children: Richard (Lisa) Walsh, Stefanie
(Richard) Gomes, Timothy Walsh, Kathleen Walsh, William (Shannon) Compton, David (Katy) Compton,
James (Whitley) Compton, thirteen grandchildren: Jeffery, Johnny, Gabbi, Richie, Gavin, Crysta, Matt,
Katie, Robin, Abby, Jemma, Evalynn, and Madilynn. Also surviving are his sister Elizabeth Walsh,
brother-in-law Robert "Willy" Williams, and sister-in-law Julie (Larry) Peterman. He was proceeded in
death by his parents, his step-mother Myrna, his siblings Lilian, Roger, and Sheila, and his daughter-inlaw Janet.
Richard's ashes will be interred at 2pm, November 1st, 2019, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial
Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 1, 2019