Lee W. Eitrem was born in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on October 30, 1932 to Margaret (Mastaw) and Odon "Ole" Eitrem. He attended St. Mary's Elementary School and graduated from Loretto Catholic High School. Lee attended Michigan Technological University for a short time, and r was subsequently called to serve his country in the United States Army. On December 27, 1952 he was sent to Korea where he served with the First Cavalry Division, 7th Cavalry Regiment. He volunteered for and was selected to sing with the famed Gary Owen Chorus, General Custer's Regiment. He toured Japan and Korea entertaining troops as part of the Army's elite Special Services Troop. While there he had the honor of signing at the Ernie Pyle Theatre (Japan).
Once released from this assignment he returned to his duties as a Troop Movement Specialist for the 7th Cavalry Regiment. He was honorably discharged in the rank of Staff Sergeant on July 12, 1954.
Upon his discharge from the military he attended Bryant University in Providence, Rhode Island. While
attending Bryant he met and married Ann (Krapf) Eitrem. They were married in St. Teresa's Roman Catholic
Church on September 28, 1957. While attending the university Lee worked at The Outlet Company, Rhode
Island's largest department store. Lee graduated from Bryant in the upper third of his class with a Bachelor of
Science Degree in Management. Shortly after their marriage, they travelled to California, but a few months
later they returned to the Sault. He served as a tax advisor and consultant primarily to businesses located in the
Eastern Upper Peninsula. He also served as a public tax accountant and investment specialist.
Later, just prior to his retirement, he volunteered to serve as a board member on the Economic Development
Corporation of Sault Ste. Marie. He also volunteered to help restart the St. Mary's Catholic School and,
working with a team of like-minded volunteers, was instrumental in constructing the Seal Trust.
Lee leaves behind his wife of 62 years (Ann), sons Mark and Scott, both of Sugar Island, and a daughter Leanne
(Eitrem) Marlow of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada. He was predeceased by his loving daughter, Alana
"Chicky" Eitrem, parents Margaret (Mastaw) and Odin LeRoy "Ole" Eitrem, brothers Kenneth W. Albone,
Wayne "Sonny" Albone, Robert F. Eitrem, Joseph V. Eitrem, Leon V. Eitrem, and sisters Louise "Gig"
(Albone) D'Agostino, Constance "Connie" (Albone) Onorato, Geneva (Eitrem) Sika, and Genevra (Eitrem)
Palmer. He leaves behind one brother, Odon R. Eitrem of Sault Ste. Marie, many nieces and nephews, and
three grandchildren, Eliot Marlow of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Sarah R. Eitrem of Lansing, and Cody
Lee Eitrem, currently serving with the Navy in Gulfport, Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Lake Superior State University's Foundation Office,
for the Alana "Chicky" Eitrem Memorial Endowment Fund which proudly supports the LSSU Nursing
Program. Donations can be sent to LSSU, Attention: Endowment Fund at 650 West Easterday Avenue, Sault
Ste. Marie, Michigan 49783.
Public visitation will be held in the Mary Room at St. Mary's Church on Portage Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie,
Michigan at 9:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Father Sebastian Kavumkal as
Celebrant on Monday, December 16, 2019. Clark Bailey Newhouse Funeral Home is assisting the family with
arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Dec. 14, 2019