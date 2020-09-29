Leo Edward Berkland, age 58, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away late Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020, at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital.
Leo was born on February 27, 1962, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan the son of the late Alfred and Evelyn (Aikens) Berkland. He attended Sault High School and was a member of the Sault Tribe. Leo loved to be outdoors hunting and especially fishing.
Leo is survived by two sisters: Karen Berkland of McMillan, MI and Brenda (Bruce) Lipponen of Brimley, MI; a niece: Brandi Aube of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and four nephews: Lance Berkland and Terry Berkland both of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Lucas Mahanna of North Dakota, and Alex Mahanna of Kinross, MI. He is also servived by several great-nieces, great-nephews, friends, and other family members.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, a brother: Robert Berkland; a sister: Pamela Mahanna; and a nephew: Nathan Berkland.
A celebration of Leo's life will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the Dafter Township Hall.
Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services.